3 reasons why Finn Balor hasn’t turned on Dominik Mysterio in WWE yet

WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio won the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41. Facing the defending champion, Bron Breakker, Penta, and Finn Balor, Dirty Dom ended the match with a Frog Splash, pinning The Prince for the win. Moreover, The Judgment Day member pulled the trigger when Balor had Breakker down with a Coup de Grace.Since then, the WWE Universe has been waiting for the inaugural Universal Champion to turn on Dominik Mysterio. After all, he backstabbed Damian Priest at SummerSlam 2024, costing him the World Heavyweight Championship against Gunther. So far, however, Finn Balor hasn’t shown any signs of doing the same to Dom. Here are three reasons why The Prince is staying put.#3 Liv Morgan’s unexpected injury halted thingsThere was a lot of speculation regarding Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan's babyface turn. While The Miracle Kid has a huge fan following, the noise made by the crowd following Mysterio’s WrestleMania 41 win showed that he can get the WWE Universe behind him as well. However, June 2025 saw Morgan suffer a shoulder injury during a singles bout against Kairi Sane.Since then, the record-setting four-time Women’s Tag Team Champion has been off active programming. Dominik Mysterio still got booed during his promos, but Liv Morgan acted as a buffer to the noise. Moreover, just the way Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley got kicked out of The Judgment Day together, WWE could be planning to give LivDom a combined babyface turn.#2 Finn Balor is waiting for the right moment to backstab Dominik MysterioFinn Balor is a man of calculated precision. The Prince betrayed his former tag team partner, Damian Priest, at the 2024 SummerSlam PLE, the same event where The Punisher had cost Balor his World Heavyweight Championship match against Seth Rollins in 2023. Thus, there is a chance that the inaugural Universal Champion could be waiting to pounce on Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania 42.However, this doesn’t mean that the World Tag Team Champion is sitting idle. He has brought Roxanne Perez to The Judgment Day, who has taken the place of Liv Morgan alongside Raquel Rodriguez to hold the Women’s Tag Team Championship. The Prodigy is also slowly trying to get romantically closer to Dominik Mysterio.The former two-time NXT Women’s Champion has already brought chicken tenders for the Intercontinental Champion several times. Liv Morgan had already caught her getting touchy with her on-screen boyfriend as well. This week on RAW, Roxanne Perez even gifted a new Nintendo Switch 2 to Dirty Dom to play WWE 2K25. Thus, Finn Balor is still actively laying a trap and weakening the bonds between Dom, Rodriguez, and Morgan through Roxy.#1 WWE doesn’t have any plans to split up The Judgment Day right nowThe Judgment Day has always called itself the most dominant faction on Monday Night RAW. That self-given title can’t be any truer, since the heel crew currently has three major championships in their possession. JD McDonagh and Finn Balor are the World Tag Team Champions, Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez are the Women’s Tag Team Champions, and Dominik Mysterio is the Intercontinental Champion.Prior to her injury, Liv Morgan had tried to start a feud with IYO SKY for the Women’s World Championship. She claimed that she never got her rematch since losing the belt to Rhea Ripley on RAW’s Netflix debut. Moreover, she also almost started a feud with Nikki Bella, claiming to be the top star in the red brand's locker room. Thus, Morgan could find herself receiving a push for the world title once again upon her return.As a faction, The Judgment Day is firing on all cylinders. Thus, WWE may have no plans of turning Finn Balor against Dominik Mysterio and splitting the group for the time being. The company could also be trying to establish the heel crew as a longtime legendary faction, like NJPW’s Bullet Club, which was famously founded by Finn Balor when he was Prince Devitt. It would be interesting to see what lies ahead for Dominik Mysterio and The Prince in the future.