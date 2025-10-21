3 Reasons why Finn Balor and JD McDongah lost WWE World Tag Team Championships on RAW

On WWE RAW this week, a major title change took place when AJ Styles and Dragon Lee dethroned the Judgment Day as tag team Champions. Finn Balor and JD McDongah attempted their best to retain the gold, but Styles and Lee were just one step ahead of the former Champions.With this victory, the tag team division is shaken up on Monday Night RAW. In this article, we will discuss three reasons why Finn and JD lost WWE World Tag Team titles on the red brand.#3. To plant more seeds for the end of The Judgment DayFinnWrestling @FinnWrestlingLINKFinn Balor is turning face tonight Bookmark itMoments before the title bout, Finn Balor was seen in a backstage segment with the Judgment Day. Here, the former Universal Champion expressed his frustration over the title defense and how Dominik Mysterio's words towards Adam Pearce led to this match happening.This shows that somewhere, Balor feels that Dirty Dominik was the reason why they were forced to defend the Tag Team titles. With the Judgment Day no longer being the champions, Finn will probably blame Dom Dom, leading to seeds getting planted for the end of the villainous faction.#2. WWE is shaking the landscape right nowIn the recent SmackDown, Ilja Dragunov made his WWE comeback and dethroned Sami Zayn as the United States Champion. With the title change on Monday Night RAW, it subtly confirms that WWE is shaking the landscape of the company right now and try to bring more fresh things in the product.As part of this plan, the Stamford-based promotion may have decided to put the titles away from Finn Balor's and JD McDongah's shoulders. This eventually contributes as the potential reason behind the title change on RAW.#1. It's finally time for Finn Balor massive push?Last year in December, a report disclosed that Finn Balor is set for a massive singles push in 2025. However, the WWE Universe is waiting for the moment as the ex-Universal Champion is still engaged in the Judgment Day saga.The World Tag Team title loss on RAW could be done to finally push Balor as the single star in the World Wrestling Entertainment. The reported plans of the 44-year-old star might be executed now, and this could be why Triple H decided to take the tag team from them.The title switch allows the company to break the Judgment Day and turn Balor into a babyface star before the end of 2025.