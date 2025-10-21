  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Finn Balor
  • 3 Reasons why Finn Balor and JD McDongah lost WWE World Tag Team Championships on RAW

3 Reasons why Finn Balor and JD McDongah lost WWE World Tag Team Championships on RAW

By Love Verma
Published Oct 21, 2025 01:49 GMT
Finn Balor and JD lost the titles on RAW. [Image credits: Netflix.com]
Finn Balor and JD lost the titles on RAW. [Image credits: Netflix.com]

On WWE RAW this week, a major title change took place when AJ Styles and Dragon Lee dethroned the Judgment Day as tag team Champions. Finn Balor and JD McDongah attempted their best to retain the gold, but Styles and Lee were just one step ahead of the former Champions.

Ad

With this victory, the tag team division is shaken up on Monday Night RAW. In this article, we will discuss three reasons why Finn and JD lost WWE World Tag Team titles on the red brand.

#3. To plant more seeds for the end of The Judgment Day

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Insane Vince McMahon ideas that got canceled - Watch Here!

Moments before the title bout, Finn Balor was seen in a backstage segment with the Judgment Day. Here, the former Universal Champion expressed his frustration over the title defense and how Dominik Mysterio's words towards Adam Pearce led to this match happening.

This shows that somewhere, Balor feels that Dirty Dominik was the reason why they were forced to defend the Tag Team titles. With the Judgment Day no longer being the champions, Finn will probably blame Dom Dom, leading to seeds getting planted for the end of the villainous faction.

Ad

#2. WWE is shaking the landscape right now

In the recent SmackDown, Ilja Dragunov made his WWE comeback and dethroned Sami Zayn as the United States Champion. With the title change on Monday Night RAW, it subtly confirms that WWE is shaking the landscape of the company right now and try to bring more fresh things in the product.

As part of this plan, the Stamford-based promotion may have decided to put the titles away from Finn Balor's and JD McDongah's shoulders. This eventually contributes as the potential reason behind the title change on RAW.

Ad

#1. It's finally time for Finn Balor massive push?

Ad

Last year in December, a report disclosed that Finn Balor is set for a massive singles push in 2025. However, the WWE Universe is waiting for the moment as the ex-Universal Champion is still engaged in the Judgment Day saga.

The World Tag Team title loss on RAW could be done to finally push Balor as the single star in the World Wrestling Entertainment. The reported plans of the 44-year-old star might be executed now, and this could be why Triple H decided to take the tag team from them.

The title switch allows the company to break the Judgment Day and turn Balor into a babyface star before the end of 2025.

About the author
Love Verma

Love Verma

Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.

Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.

Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications