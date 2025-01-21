3 Reasons why Finn Balor missed WWE RAW this week

The Judgment Day was involved in an interesting backstage segment during this week's episode of WWE RAW on Netflix. Initially, Chad Gable was seen with the villainous faction, but later, the focus shifted to Finn Balor, who was notably absent from the show.

JD McDonagh raised concerns about Adam Pearce granting them a World Tag Team title rematch next week, stating that they might have to forfeit without Finn. Meanwhile, Dominik Mysterio declared himself as Balor’s replacement, asserting that Finn wouldn’t mind being replaced by Dirty Dom.

In this article, we will discuss three potential reasons why the former Universal Champion missed WWE RAW this week.

#3. To sell the stretcher angle of last week's Street Fight

During last week’s edition of WWE RAW, Damian Priest and Finn Balor were engaged in a Street Fight, which ended with The Archer of Infamy's victory. At one point during the match, Balor was stretchered to the backstage area, but Priest interrupted, leading to the match’s conclusion.

It’s possible that WWE is now selling that stretcher angle by suggesting that Finn is injured or needs a temporary break to recover from the injuries he sustained during the Street Fight.

#2. To reintroduce Finn Balor for his long-awaited push in 2025

Last year, reports circulated that Triple H was planning to give the former Universal Champion a singles push in 2025. However, the push has yet to materialize. With Finn missing tonight's show, it seems that The Game could be planning this long-awaited push for The Judgment Day member.

The rationale behind his absence could be to give him a short break from television before reintroducing him. This reintroduction would allow the company to book Finn in a strong way and finally give him the push he deserves.

#1. To generate more heat between The Judgment Day & Finn Balor in his WWE absence

This was the first time in a long while that Finn Balor was absent from a Judgment Day segment. Meanwhile, Liv Morgan didn't miss the chance to mock Balor's winning record, implying that his participation in next week's World title match wouldn't make any difference since he keeps losing.

Another possible reason for Finn's absence from WWE RAW this week could be to generate more tension between the villainous faction and the former Universal Champion. When Finn returns after a brief break, he can express his frustration over the trolling and mocking.

This situation would also allow Balor to see the true colors of his Judgment Day members.

