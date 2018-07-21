Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
3 Reasons why Finn Balor should be pushed as a top guy of WWE

Avik Das
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
1.12K   //    21 Jul 2018, 16:54 IST

2017 WWE SummerSlam
Finn 'Demon' Balor in 2017 WWE SummerSlam

Finn Balor is considered to be one of the best technical wrestlers of WWE today. He has been a familiar face of wrestling world long before he signed the WWE contract. Needless to state, he earned a good name for himself during his long stint in Japan as 'Prince Devitte'. As a matter of fact, he won many significant titles in Japan.

When WWE signed Finn Balor in 2014 and he began his WWE career in NXT. At the initial stage of his career, he reached new altars of success. Finn became the NXT champion and his 'Demon King' persona became very popular in the WWE Universe. Balor also became longest reigning NXT champion. Furthermore, he had several memorable feuds in NXT against Kevin Owens, Samoa Joe.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

Balor made his main roster debut in 2016 and he won the WWE Universal title in his very first match at Summerslam against Seth Rollins. But on the next night at RAW, he had to relinquish the title because of an injury. But, ever since his return from the injury Balor has not tasted any significant success. He has been involved in a few good feuds, but not any significant title run.

Here, we discuss three reasons why the WWE Universe deserves to see Finn Balor as the top guy in the company.

#3 Balor is a great technical wrestler

WWE Live Paris At Accorhotels Arena In Paris
Finn Balor in action during his NXT days

There is not a single doubt about Balor's wrestling skills inside the squared circle. He is an exceptional performer and he was ranked number 3 among the top 500 pro wrestlers by the 'Pro Wrestling Illustrated' in 2016. He also won the ' Male Competitor of the Year' and 'Overall Competitor of the Year' awards in 2015.

As a result, Balor has offered plenty of extraordinary matches over the years. He is agile in the ring and his ability to pull off various moves has allowed him to call one of the best wrestlers in WWE. He has a large number fan following owing to his exceptional wrestling skills. He can offer the fans great entertaining matches as a top guy in the company.

Avik Das
CONTRIBUTOR
