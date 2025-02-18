3 Reasons why Finn Balor doesn't want any new members in The Judgment Day

Finn Balor has been having a tough time leading The Judgment Day on WWE RAW. As the unsaid leader of the group, The Prince has faced many challenges in recent months.

Ad

Balor lost his rivalry with Damian Priest, which was a significant blow to both the superstar and the heel faction. Soon after, JD McDonagh sustained an injury that kept him out for several months.

With problems rising, Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan have suggested adding new WWE stars to the group. However, The Prince has been absolutely against the idea despite recent setbacks.

Below are three reasons why Finn Balor may not want to add more members to The Judgment Day.

Ad

Trending

Top name doesn't want to enter the WWE Hall of Fame. More details HERE.

#3. Finn Balor doesn't trust Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan

Ad

One of the main reasons Finn Balor may not be in favor of seeing others make big decisions is that he doesn’t trust anyone. Balor hasn’t been doing too well, and his insecurities have increased in recent months.

Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan have been the most prominent members of the faction for quite a while. Finn hasn’t achieved the same level of success, and it seems he doesn’t trust the two former WWE champions.

Ad

That could be a major reason why he doesn’t want to add any new members to the group, as they might end up doing to him what he did to Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley not too long ago.

#2. The Prince could backstab the group

Ad

Tensions are at an all-time high in The Judgment Day, and WWE fans believe the group could implode at any moment. Many think Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan will take over the faction, while others hope to see Finn Balor break out and receive a push.

The Prince could break out by backstabbing everyone in the group and going over himself. The former Universal Champion deserves a major solo storyline that can help him go all the way into late 2025.

Ad

Balor could attack Dirty Dom during a match or cost Liv Morgan at Elimination Chamber. He might turn babyface and talk about how the faction weighed him down, and he would end it to free WWE RAW from the burden.

A character change could really help Finn Balor get ahead on the brand. He has faced challenges with recent bookings and deserves to be in the main event picture.

#1. A new star for The Judgment Day may already be in his mind

Ad

WWE fans have been wondering who the new member could be since Dominik Mysterio pitched the idea. There must be someone in the fold, and that could be the reason why Dirty Dom has been discussing it.

On the other hand, Finn Balor himself could have an option in mind whom he is keeping hidden from the other members. That star could be none other than Malakai Black.

The former AEW star may be headed back to WWE, and there would be no better way to bring him back than to make him the top member of the dark faction. Judgment Day could do wonders with Black, and Balor could work alongside him to bring back the World Tag Team Championship to Judgment Day.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback