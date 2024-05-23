3 reasons why Gunther vs Tama Tonga in the King of the Ring finals is best for business

WWE King of the Ring is one of the most prestigious competitions in the Stamford-based promotion. Set to take place on May 25, the tournament has already found its first finalist. On RAW's latest episode, Gunther beat Jey Uso to reach the final.

This means the former Intercontinental Champion will either face Randy Orton or Tama Tonga in the final. Who Gunther faces at WWE King and Queen of the Ring in Saudi Arabia will be revealed on SmackDown's upcoming episode.

However, in this article, we will look at why Gunther vs Tama Tonga is best for business for WWE:

Tama Tonga and Gunther can have an explosive match at King of the Ring

Over the course of his career, Gunther has been known for his dominance in the ring, and a brand of wrestling that can be painful for his opponents. Taking the same into consideration, it seems Tama Tonga would be an ideal choice to challenge Gunther at King of the Ring.

If WWE books this match between Gunther and Tonga, they will be able to have an explosive match. The same can't be said for Orton since he just recovered from an injury around six months ago. Hence, there are chances he might put himself at risk of an injury if he faced Gunther or had to have a long bout.

Randy Orton can continue rivalry as Gunther ascends to the throne

After a record-breaking Intercontinental Championship run, it would only be fair for WWE to push Gunther to new heights. The best way they can do this is by booking him to win the King of the Ring, especially because the winner of the tournament will receive a world title shot on their respective brand at SummerSlam.

Hence, WWE can do this by booking a finale between Gunther and Tama Tonga at King of the Ring. In this match, the promotion could show a scenario where Randy Orton costs Tonga his opportunity, which leads to a rivalry between The Bloodline and Orton, while Gunther would be on top reigning as king.

Booking Randy Orton vs Gunther might not be a wise decision

If Randy Orton beats Tama Tonga and moves to the final to beat Gunther, it might not be the wisest decision. After all, Orton and Gunther both have great momentum currently, and it would be unfair for WWE to book either man to lose and break their momentum.

Hence, the wiser choice would be to book Tama Tonga to win the KOTR Tournament semifinal and face Gunther in the final. A feud between the Imperium leader and Orton can be saved for another time in future.