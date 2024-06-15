3 reasons why hometown hero Piper Niven lost at WWE Clash at the Castle

WWE Clash at the Castle in Scotland was an important event for Piper Niven. While the Premium Live Event had Drew McIntyre written all over it, the event was also important for Niven since she is from Scotland, and she was challenging Bayley for the WWE Women's Championship.

However, at the event, Niven failed to make the most of this opportunity and ended up losing to Bayley. In this article, we will look at possible reasons why Niven lost in front of her people at Clash at the Castle:

#3. Piper Niven isn't ready to be World Champion

While Piper Niven is a great talent and has done some acclaimed work with Chelsea Green, it can be said that she probably was not ready to win the WWE Women's Championship. In recent times, Niven has been focused on Tag Team competitions and has yet to make a big name for herself.

Maybe this is a potential reason why WWE booked her to lose against Bayley. Once Niven is able to rack up some wins and make a name for herself, the Stamford-based promotion could look at giving her a championship run.

#2. Filler match for Nia Jax

Even though Piper Niven's challenge for the WWE Women's Championship in her home country of Scotland is a massive occasion, there is a chance WWE never looked at it that way. There is a possibility that WWE viewed the match between Bayley and Niven as a filler match.

At SummerSlam 2024, Bayley will be defending her WWE Women's Championship against Nia Jax. Hence, before she can face The Irresistible Force, WWE probably booked her to face Piper Niven so that the Scottish crowd can see their hometown hero in action and challenging for the World Title.

#1. Too soon for Bayley to lose the WWE Women's Championship

Those who followed Bayley's career know that she underwent a lot of trials to become the WWE Women's Champion. From being a heel who was hated to fighting against her former faction and beating IYO Sky for the title, Bayley has been through a lot and deserves a longer title run.

Hence, since it would be too soon to book Bayley to be dethroned, WWE booked Piper Niven to lose the match. Regardless of what the reason was, seeing the hometown hero lose must have been sad for many. However, given her performance, the future seems bright for Niven.