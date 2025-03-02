3 Reasons why Jade Cargill attacked Naomi at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025

WWE Superstar Jade Cargill stormed into the Women’s Elimination Chamber and unleashed herself on Naomi. This was the first appearance by the former two-time Women’s Tag Team Champion since she was ambushed back in November 2024. Here are three possible reasons behind The Storm’s ruthless attack on The Glow.

#3. Naomi could be the one who ambushed Jade Cargill

WWE and SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis had been trying to identify Jade Cargill’s attacker for several weeks, but in vain. During this time, no word was received from the former AEW star. The only person who could have known who attacked Cargill was herself, and it seems she has now acted on that knowledge after her recovery.

Thus, it seems that Naomi was the one who ambushed The Storm, rendering her unable to compete for several weeks. Moreover, she also took over as the Women’s Tag Team Champion alongside Bianca Belair, which could be her motive behind the ambush.

#2. The Storm sent a message to Naomi for thinking she could replace her

GM Nick Aldis spoke to The EST of WWE about relinquishing the tag titles since she didn’t have a partner after Jade Cargill’s unexpected injury hiatus. Hearing what Aldis said, Naomi volunteered to step up and be Bianca Belair’s tag team partner, and the duo went on to defend the titles multiple times.

This could have infuriated Jade Cargill, who could have assumed that The Glow is trying to replace her as the legitimate champion. Additionally, she could also be angry over the Samoan wrestler potentially trying to steal her tag team partner in her absence. Thus, Cargill’s attack on Naomi could be purely driven by jealousy and hatred.

#1. Jade Cargill has turned heel

Jade Cargill made her WWE debut at the 2023 Royal Rumble and has been a babyface ever since. The same has been true for Naomi, who returned to the company at the same premium live event. The duo also teamed up with Bianca Belair in a six-woman tag team match against Damage CTRL’s Asuka, Dakota Kai, and Kairi Sane at WrestleMania XL.

Following the ambush, however, The Storm was stripped of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship without getting a fair chance to defend it. Additionally, the recent title loss faced by Naomi and Belair could have further fueled Cargill’s anger, who may have been under the impression that she could take her spot as champion back when she returned.

Thus, the former AEW star could have turned heel and attacked The Glow out of frustration for losing the tag titles to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. This could also mean that she may still go after Belair, who was safely locked in her pod during the attack, and put an end to their friendship. It will be interesting to see what lies in the future for Cargill.

