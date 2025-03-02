3 Reasons why Jade Cargill didn’t replace Naomi in the Women’s WWE Elimination Chamber Match

Jade Cargill made her return to WWE at the Elimination Chamber 2025 Premium Live Event. Liv Morgan and Naomi were in the ring when the star stormed in.

As per the story that's been running on SmackDown, it finally seemed like Cargill was there to take revenge on Liv Morgan. But surprisingly, she attacked Naomi and took her out of the Women's Chamber match.

After taking her out, the match had five competitors. Many expected Cargill to enter as the sixth competitor, but she didn't. Here are three reasons why she did not replace Naomi:

#3. To avoid a potential face-off with Bianca Belair

Bianca Belair has been by Jade Cargill's side ever since the latter made her WWE debut. Both women became Tag Champions and dominated the tag team division right up until the attack on Cargill. While attacking Naomi might have surprised Bianca Belair, the two women are still good friends.

If the former WWE Tag Team Champion had been added to the contest, she would have, at some point, come face-to-face with her friend. Both superstars would have to put their friendship aside and battle each other. This would put their over a year long build as friends to waste.

# 2. This would have portrayed Jade Cargill as a heel

Jade Cargill is one of the biggest female acquisitions in the WWE. The former TBS Champion was brought over from the competition to become a megastar and potentially the face of the women's division.

If she had entered the Elimination Chamber match tonight, this could have turned her heel in the eyes of the fans, especially after the shocking reactions from Bianca Belair, who saw her partner Naomi get battered by her friend.

If Jade Cargill entered the Elimination Chamber match, as mentioned above, The EST and her friend would come face-to-face at some point. Belair, being one of the biggest babyfaces of the industry, would automatically turn Cargill's heel in that moment. WWE could have kept her out of the match to protect the SmackDown Superstars' on-screen image.

#1. To have Cargill directly compete at WrestleMania 41

We are just 49 days away from WrestleMania 41, This is the time of the year when WWE shifts into high gear in terms of their booking. Jade Cargill is one of the biggest WWE Superstars. The company will be looking to preserve their in-ring return until WrestleMania 41 this year.

With Bianca Belair now set to challenge IYO SKY or Rhea Ripley, Jade Cargill will most likely face Naomi at The Showcase of the Immortals. Following tonight's PLE, we could see Cargill and Naomi start a feud; however, the former may not wrestle until WrestleMania. The feud could be all or more of promos, brawls, and segments.

Since the attack on her a few months ago was brutal, there is a good number of chances The Storm may not be medically cleared to enter the squared circle. There have been online rumors that she has been training at the Performance Center to get back into wrestling shape.

