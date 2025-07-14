3 reasons why Judgment Day retained the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship at Evolution

The third bout of the WWE Evolution 2 card was for the Women’s Tag Team Championship in a Fatal 4-Way Match featuring the titleholders Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez of The Judgment Day vs. Sol Ruca & Zaria vs. Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair vs. Kairi Sane and Asuka of The Kabuki Warriors.
As expected, the bout was a hard-hitting, action-packed contest, and all women went the distance with their performances. Towards the end, Zaria mistakenly took out her tag partner, Sol Ruca, with a Spear after Charlotte Flair saved Alexa Bliss.
Taking advantage of this, Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez cleared the ring. Big Mami Cool connected the Tejana Bomb on the already hurt Sol Ruca and pinned her to retain the Women's Tag Team gold for The Judgment Day.
WWE doesn't want these wrestlers back - Find out now!
In this article, we look at three reasons why The Judgment Day retained the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship:
#3. Replacing Liv Morgan
The Miracle Kid sustained an unfortunate shoulder injury on the June 16 edition of Monday Night RAW. She needed surgery on her shoulder to fix it, and is expected to stay out of action for months.
Perez was chosen as a replacement for Liv Morgan. However, Rodriguez was somewhat critical of the call, as The Judgment Day was experiencing internal uncertainties after Morgan's untimely injury.
However, the successful title defence over the top three teams from all brands may have helped Perez, as Big Mami Cool might finally accept her as a worthy partner during Morgan's long absence.
#2. The possible romantic angle between Dominik Mysterio and Roxanne Perez
Mysterio is infamously known for betraying his loved ones. He has done so in the past with his father, Rey Mysterio, and his former onscreen girlfriend. Dirty Dom betrayed Rhea Ripley for Liv Morgan last year at SummerSlam, and ever since Roxanne Perez has started hanging around with The Judgment Day, many feel the Miracle Kid’s name could be added to Dominik’s backstab list.
The successful Women's Tag Team Title defence at WWE Evolution 2 would help Roxanne Perez establish herself as a true Judgment Day member and strengthen her bond with Dominik Mysterio.
Perez and Mysterio could even spark a romance in the coming weeks, ultimately setting the stage for Morgan’s babyface turn upon her return.
#1. WWE delayed The Judgment Day breakup
Before Liv Morgan was injured, the Stamford-based promotion was heavily teasing a Judgment Day break-up, with Balor and Morgan having the majority of power struggles, with it extending to tensions between The Prince and Mysterio as well.
Experts and pundits believed the group would end in the coming weeks. However, the Miracle Kid’s injury may have forced the WWE to alter the plan, and with Raquel and Roxanne retaining their titles, it might have confirmed that the break-up plans might have changed, for now.
Triple H hates these wrestlers? - Check out now!