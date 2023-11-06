3 reasons why Kairi Sane turned heel at WWE Crown Jewel 2023

Kairi Sane made a surprise return last Saturday at the Crown Jewel Premium Live event, where she shockingly intervened in the clash between Bianca Belair and IYO SKY for the WWE Women's Championship. Sane's unexpected attack on Belair led to SKY securing the victory and retaining her women's title.

Following the match, a seemingly collaborative moment between SKY and Sane, marked by their embrace, hinted at the potential inclusion of the Japanese star in the Damage CTRL faction.

Notably, during her previous tenure with the company, Sane portrayed a babyface character. However, her current return seems to have seen her adopt a villainous persona.

With that being said, let's discuss three reasons why the Pirate Princess turned heel upon her comeback in the Stamford-based Promotion.

#3. Kairi Sane turned heel to join Damage CTRL

Expand Tweet

One of the potential reasons behind the 35-year-old star's heel turn could be attributed to his anticipated affiliation with the Damage CTRL faction upon her return. Given the established history between IYO SKY and Kairi Sane from their time together in NXT, the company might aim to facilitate a reunion between the two stars.

With IYO currently portraying a heel character on SmackDown, WWE could have opted for Kairi's return as a heel with means to align her with IYO SKY and the Damage CTRL.

Also, the inclusion of Sane in the villainous female faction is expected to generate heightened intrigue within the ongoing storyline, particularly in light of Bayley's apparent reaction following Kairi's assistance to IYO SKY at Crown Jewel.

#2. To set a match between IYO SKY and Kairi Sane in the near future

Another potential reason behind Kairi Sane's return as a heel could also serve as a setup for a future showdown against IYO SKY for the WWE Women's Championship.

Upon her initial comeback, Sane might appear to be assisting the reigning champion, showcasing her loyalty towards her. However, this dynamic could potentially change in the near future as the Pirate Princess may betray SKY, leading to a heated championship rivalry between the two.

A match between IYO SKY and Kairi Sane would undoubtedly add a significant boost to the Women's division of the Blue brand.

#1. Due to the lack of fresh heels on SmackDown

Expand Tweet

The return of Kairi Sane as a heel could be attributed to the lack of fresh heel talent on SmackDown prior to her comeback. With the Damage CTRL primarily taking on the role of the villainous characters on Friday Nights and Charlotte Flair seemingly transitioning to a face persona, there was a potential gap in the roster.

The former NJPW star's return as a heel could help fill this void, adding depth to the SmackDown roster and allowing the company to craft more compelling and dynamic storylines.

New member in the Judgment Day? She claims she's obsessed with Rhea! More details here