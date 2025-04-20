3 Reasons why LA Knight lost his WWE United States Championship at WrestleMania 41

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night One witnessed a massive title change when Jacob Fatu dominated LA Knight and emerged as the new United States Champion. The conclusion of this title match saw The Samoan Werewolf connect multiple top rope moonsaults and eventually pin The Megastar to become Champion.

This marks the first singles title reign for the new Bloodline member in WWE. Meanwhile, Knight's title reign ended after merely 43 days, which surprised fans. In this article, we will discuss three reasons why LA Knight lost his United States Championship at WrestleMania 41 Night One.

#3. To give Jacob Fatu his first singles title reign

In the past few months, Jacob Fatu has elevated his status in WWE by impressing fans with his skills and athleticism. The Samoan Werewolf's impact in the squared circle made fans love him, and his rising popularity may be a major reason behind LA Knight's title loss.

Since the new Bloodline member entered the US title feud, the majority of fans wanted him to emerge victorious. This suggests that WWE also has the intention to give Jacob his first singles title reign, which could explain why The Megastar lost his US title at WrestleMania 41.

For those unaware, the 33-year-old star had previously won the Tag Team Titles alongside Tama Tonga. However, that title was later handed over to Tonga Loa at the orders of Solo Sikoa.

#2. To initiate a singles run for The Samoan Werewolf

Another reason behind LA Knight's title loss could be to establish a singles run for Jacob Fatu. The Samoan Werewolf debuted as a member of the new Bloodline and worked under Solo Sikoa's command.

However, this US title reign will allow Triple H to book Jacob apart from the Bloodline Saga. This will ultimately solidify Jacob's run as a singles star in the Stamford-based promotion.

#1. WWE may have bigger plans for The Megastar

LA Knight's US title reign lasted only about 43 days, which surely is a surprise to many fans. The Megastar also enjoys widespread popularity among fans, but his early loss of the US title could be part of a bigger picture.

It's probable that The Game has some larger post-WrestleMania plans for Knight. This could be why Triple H may have opted to have LA Knight lose the title at The Show of Shows.

