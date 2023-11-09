3 reasons why LA Knight must challenge Logan Paul next

LA Knight competed in his first-ever main event of a Premium Live Event at Crown Jewel 2023, where The Megastar faced Roman Reigns in a match for the Undisputed Universal Championship. However, despite suffering a loss, many fans acknowledged Knight's significant growth within the Stamford-based Promotion, as he delivered a memorable performance against The Tribal Chief.

Additionally, another notable shift in the WWE landscape occurred at Crown Jewel when Logan Paul emerged victorious against Rey Mysterio, claiming the United States Championship. Considering Knight's recent defeat at the hands of Roman Reigns via pinfall, it appears unlikely that he will secure a rematch against the Universal Champion in the near future.

With that being said, let's discuss three reasons why LA Knight needs to challenge The Maverick next for his United States Championship.

#3. To keep the momentum of the LA Knight

One plausible reason for The Megastar to challenge Logan Paul next for the United States Championship could be to sustain his momentum in the company, despite his recent loss against Reigns. Pursuing the United States Championship appears to be the most effective way for the company to portray Knight in a strong light following his performance at Crown Jewel 2023.

Furthermore, a feud with Knight could potentially allow Logan Paul to elicit more of a heel reaction from the fans, particularly as The Megastar is currently regarded as a fan favorite, receiving cheers wherever he goes.

#2. Knight and Paul have some unfinished business

Another potential reason for Knight's imperative need to challenge The Maverick is the presence of unfinished business between the two in the company. For those unaware, Logan Paul and Knight engaged in a heated exchange of words during a segment preceding the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event, as both were participants in this year's Men's MITB ladder match.

Given their heated history and existing animosity, a feud between these two would undoubtedly capture the audience's attention and generate significant interest.

#1. To finally give LA Knight a significant championship win on the main roster

One of the primary reasons why Knight must challenge The YouTube Sensation is to make LA Knight a prominent champion in the company. Following Knight's inability to dethrone The Tribal Chief for the Undisputed Universal Championship, the US title could serve as a viable alternative.

With Knight as the US champion, the company could gauge The Megastar's potential for a future World Championship win.

Furthermore, despite Logan's anticipated increased appearances in the company after securing the title, his status as a part-timer is unlikely to change. Therefore, a feud between these two could culminate with Knight emerging as the new United States Champion.

