3 reasons why Lana and Rusev must return to WWE as a COUPLE

WWE is on fire right now. Business is booming in ways it hasn't been in decades. In fact, to find the sports entertainment juggernaut as successful as it is today, one would have to go back to around 1999-2000. Today, by some metrics, they are even more successful.

Due to that, many former stars are looking to return to the company. For starters, they want to wrestle in an extremely successful wrestling promotion. Beyond that, Triple H now leads things instead of Vince McMahon, which gives most talent more confidence in their future with the company.

One star many have been assuming will soon be returning is Rusev. After spending several years competing as Miro in All Elite Wrestling, Rusev was seemingly released by the Jacksonville-based promotion. With that being said, if he does return, he shouldn't return alone. Rusev should be joined by Lana.

Lana and Rusev have a long history together both in and out of the ring. While they have separated behind the scenes, they should absolutely be brought back together as an on-screen couple. This article will detail a handful of reasons why this move is best for business.

Below are three reasons why Lana and Rusev must return to WWE as a COUPLE.

#3. WWE fans likely remember them best as a unit

Rusev's WWE run actually started off with a different manager entirely. Then known as Alexander Rusev, the Bulgarian star was initially managed by Sylvester Lefort. Fans don't remember that pairing, however.

A striking blonde woman replaced Lefort, and it was later revealed that she was Lana. They were only together in NXT briefly before joining the main roster. From there, the duo had a lot of success as a unit in WWE. In fact, they even appeared at WrestleMania together. They were a big deal.

Since they have spent most of their company run as a unit, fans naturally see them as a pair. As a result, it would make sense for the two to return just as most of the audience remembers them.

This would make their return a bigger deal and make it feel more familiar to the audience. It would also remind fans of good times instead of later messiness, but that will be covered in a different entry on this list.

#2. Lana is good on the microphone and extremely charismatic

Rusev is a really good pro wrestler. He is athletic, powerful, and explosive. There is a reason he's a former WWE United States Champion. Rusev is just a very talented and charismatic guy.

With that being said, while he's certainly capable of entertaining promos, especially as The Redeemer, most fans would agree promos aren't his strongest point. Alternatively, Lana might not be the big imposing figure Rusev is, but she brings something else to the table.

Lana is a charismatic actress who can cut really good promos. She has a lot of personality and stands out to everyone. In many ways, this means Lana and Rusev are the perfect combination, as one brings the intimidation and in-ring work while the other brings the microphone skills.

While Rusev could certainly find success on RAW or SmackDown on his own, Lana would make him much more likely to succeed. This would also provide WWE with more storytelling options and flexibility.

#1. They need to correct how their previous run together ended

Lana and Rusev were amazing together in WWE, but good things don't last forever. The two had a very public split near the end of their run, but it was a disaster. For those unaware, Lana turned on Rusev to start a romantic relationship with Bobby Lashley.

Lashley and Lana are both talented performers, but the storyline did not work. Vince McMahon booked a very bizarre angle that made Rusev look like a joke. Yet, it wasn't the only time this happened.

AEW booked a similar, albeit less embarrassing, storyline with Miro and CJ Perry. CJ aligned herself with Miro's adversaries for some reason. While it didn't last, it was another bizarre angle that fans didn't gravitate towards.

With their previous runs in WWE and AEW ending in disaster, this is their chance at redemption. Lana and Rusev must return together so they can end their pro wrestling careers on a high note. Fans want this, and it would be best for their legacies.

