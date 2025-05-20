3 Reasons why Liv Morgan missed WWE RAW despite being advertised

The reigning WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion, Liv Morgan, has been absent from the Stamford-based promotion since the RAW after WrestleMania 41. She is currently filming her Hollywood movie, Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo.
However, it was reported earlier this week that Liv Morgan had completed her part in the movie, and everyone was impressed by her acting skills. Now she could return to WWE television anytime.
The 30-year-old was advertised for tonight’s edition of the red brand but did not show up, leaving questions regarding her comeback.
In this listicle, we look at three possible reasons why Liv Morgan missed WWE RAW despite being advertised for the show.
#3. Liv Morgan is still shooting her movie
Though some reliable sources reported that Morgan has completed her part in Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo and is heading back to America soon, and expected to return on WWE television, nothing can surely be said until it’s confirmed by WWE or the superstar herself.
There’s a strong chance that Morgan might still be on the sets filming her upcoming Hollywood project in Japan and needs more time off to complete it perfectly, which could be a reason behind her missing the show.
#2. WWE is setting a break angle between Morgan and Dominik Mysterio
The latest episode of WWE RAW saw Finn Balor introduce the Judgment Day to Roxanne Perez and pitch her as the group’s newest member. Though Raquel Rodriguez was not intrigued with the idea, Dominik Mysterio was seemingly impressed with the former NXT Champion as she brought chicken nuggets as a gift for the IC Champion.
Experts and pundits are picturing this could set up yet another love triangle. Given his history of betrayals, Dirty Dom could ditch Liv Morgan for Roxanne Perez.
WWE has laid seeds for this possibility on the latest edition of the red brand, and this could be another reason why the Stamford-based promotion kept Morgan away so they could set a possible break-up angle.
#1. Liv Morgan has taken time off
Since turning heel and joining forces with Dominik Mysterio and the Judgment Day, Morgan’s stock in the company has rocketed, and she has been a constant workhorse. For over two years, she worked weekly at almost every PLE and major house show.
Many feel she deserves some time before finally making a full-time return on the road, there is a subtle chance that WWE has granted her some extra offs to rest before she finally paves her way back to the stamford-based promotion, which could be another reason behind her possibly missing the latest episode of RAW despite her being advertised on the official site.