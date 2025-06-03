3 Reasons why Liv Morgan did not qualify for WWE Money in the Bank

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan faced Stephanie Vaquer and Ivy Nile on this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW in a Triple Threat match. The winner would have punched a ticket to the Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match.
Surprisingly, the Judgment Day member lost to Vaquer in her debut match on the red-branded show, and here are three reasons why Morgan didn’t advance to MITB.
#3. Liv Morgan doesn’t need a Money in the Bank briefcase to earn a title shot
Liv Morgan has been a top star in the Women’s Division for a long time now. The last 12 months of her career saw her holding onto the Women’s World Championship for 226 days. She also created a new record and then extended it by becoming a four-time Women’s Tag Team Champion alongside Raquel Rodriguez, the highest ever in WWE’s history.
She also inked her name in the history books by becoming the inaugural Women’s Crown Jewel Champion in Saudi Arabia. Owing to all these achievements, she was also chosen as the winner of the Female Superstar of the Year at the 2025 Slammy Awards.
Given such a spectacular resume, Liv Morgan doesn’t need to hold the Money in the Bank briefcase to earn a world title shot. She already has some beef with WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton and can effortlessly pick up a feud with IYO SKY as well. Thus, the company chose to keep her from advancing to the Women’s MITB ladder match.
#2. To put Stephanie Vaquer over in her main roster debut
Stephanie Vaquer is very over with the crowd right now. The 32-year-old became the first-ever and only woman to hold both the NXT Women’s and the Women’s North American Championship belts. This week, she had a great debut match, landing her highly popular move, The Devil’s Kiss, onto Liv Morgan.
She also emerged as the victor and is now advancing to the Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match on June 7, 2025. This was a clear and well-polished move by WWE to put La Primera over by making her win against a top-card star as good as Morgan.
The same approach was used for Giulia, who has also qualified for the MITB ladder match by defeating Charlotte Flair and Zelina Vega, who is the reigning Women’s US Champion.
#1. To focus on the women’s tag team division
As the Women’s Tag Team Champions, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez are carrying the weight of all three brands of WWE on their shoulders. The Stamford-based promotion just has one doubles championship shared between RAW, SmackDown, and NXT. The previous champs, Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill (and later Naomi), defended the titles on all brands.
This meant that the ex-titleholders were sometimes booked for multiple shows within the same week. Thus, WWE’s decision to keep Liv Morgan away from the MITB briefcase could have been made to allow The Miracle Kid more room to focus on the tag titles.
Moreover, she is also at the center of all the drama that unfolds within The Judgment Day every week on RAW. It will be interesting to see what lies in the future for the Slammy Award-winning Female Superstar of the year.