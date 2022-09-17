3 Reasons Logan Paul should turn heel following this week's WWE SmackDown

The latest edition of Friday Night SmackDown featured the return of YouTube sensation turned WWE Superstar Logan Paul. If you happen to miss the show this week and you're curious as to why he dropped by, here goes the 411.

Logan has his eyes set on the WWE Undisputed Universal Heavyweight Championship. A title that just so happens to be currently held by The Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns. Although he called out Reigns on the show, he got the rest of The Bloodline in place of that, including a returning Paul Heyman.

However, a group of heels boastfully striding down to the ring with a plethora of golden hardware didn't stop the crowd from booing The Maverick out of the building.

If you feel this is just one of the many reasons WWE should consider turning the YouTube icon into a bonafide villain, you certainly aren't alone. Here are a few more reasons a change in persona might be in order.

#3 The elephant in the room: Logan Paul seemingly isn't getting over as a babyface

This past week's SmackDown isn't the first time Logan Paul has received a less than stellar reaction from the WWE Universe. Since he arrived in WWE, The Maverick hasn't been able to win over the fans' hearts.

Moreover, this crowd response can't just be chalked up to his background. It's no secret that Pat McAfee didn't rise to prominence as a wrestler but instead for his time as a punter for the Indianapolis Colts.

Still, McAfee's passion and overall desire for wrestling have made him one of WWE's most beloved figures in the last few years. Despite his tremendous athletic ability and skill to adapt to the world of sports entertainment, Logan Paul is not receiving the same amount of love.

Based on the continuous adverse reaction to Paul's segments, it might be a good idea to make him a bad guy in the coming months.

#2 The logical perspective: Logan Paul turning heel would greatly enhance the storytelling aspect of his feud with Roman Reigns

The Tribal Chief was known as The Big Dog, a time when Reigns would walk down the aisle and receive a thunderous ovation of boos from the audience. He'd say he wasn't a good guy or a bad guy and follow that up by declaring himself "the guy."

The dynamic of Reigns receiving boos despite being a babyface made for some wonky storytelling during those days. Alas, it ruined what would have made for some pretty epic moments on the company's programming. Think about the passing of the torch between The Undertaker and Reigns or the 2015 Royal Rumble debacle for references.

We fast forward to 2022, and The Big Dog has become The Head of the Table. He's revered, although he's arguably WWE's greatest heel at the moment. With that being said, this Logan Paul-Roman Reigns feud would definitely benefit from the two swopping positions as heel and face.

#1 The controversy: Logan Paul isn't a bad wrestler; there's just a massive disconnection between him and the WWE fans

When analyzing Logan Paul, what do you see? Sure, you may not like his cocky personality. Moreover, his mic skills aren't up to par with greats like the late great Roddy Piper, The Rock, or Becky Lynch.

But after thoroughly examining Paul's stint in WWE thus far, can you honestly say the guy doesn't belong in the squared circle?

He's managed to put on some pretty entertaining matches since his debut. Furthermore, his ring awareness and timing in the ring are impressive, given that he's still a rookie.

One of the few negatives Paul faces has to do with his inability to connect with the WWE audience. But this doesn't seem to be from his lack of wrestling expertise. Instead, it stems from the fact that many fans don't see the same passion that someone like McAfee showed. Hence, the creative should consider giving a monstrous heel run to The Maverick.

