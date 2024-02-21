3 reasons why Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson should consider challenging for the WWE NXT Tag Team Titles

WWE NXT is arguably the third hottest wrestling show aside from RAW and SmackDown. The brand has been building a wave of momentum over the past year or so under the watchful eye of Shawn Michaels in association with the Triple H regime.

There are various reasons for NXT's recent success, but part of it comes with the integration of main roster talent alongside the stars of tomorrow. The likes of Seth Rollins, Tegan Nox, Humberto, Angel, Seth Rollins, and Baron Corbin have all spent varying lengths of time on the brand.

The most recent stars to appear on NXT despite being part of the main roster are The Good Brothers. The duo of Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson represent The O.C., but they surprisingly laid out Chase U and the duo of Axiom and Nathan Frazer during the most recent show.

Following the assault on the two teams, Gallows and Anderson were interviewed outside. The pair brought up the NXT Tag Team Champions Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin, seemingly with the goal of dethroning the pair. This article will look at a handful of reasons why they should indeed be aiming to challenge for and win the coveted titles.

Below are three reasons why Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson should consider challenging for the WWE NXT Tag Team Titles

#3. The NXT Tag Team Titles are belts that The Good Brothers are yet to win

Expand Tweet

Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows have been tremendously successful as a tag team. Outside of WWE, the duo have tag team gold together in New Japan Pro Wrestling on three separate occasions. They managed to do the same exact thing in IMPACT Wrestling, now known as TNA Wrestling.

The pair have had success in WWE too. The Good Brothers are two-time RAW Tag Team Champions. They also won the Tag Team World Cup back in 2019. Still, there are a few titles the pair are yet to win, and one set of belts they need to capture resides in NXT.

Gallows and Anderson are certainly belt collectors, so winning the NXT Tag Team Titles would be something entirely fresh for the dominant champions. They could add another title to their mantle while only further adding to their legacy. Very little is more important than a star's legacy, so any extra accolades can go a long way.

#2. Winning the gold could impress AJ Styles and fix issues within The O.C.

AJ Styles and Michin

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson are part of The O.C. The stable, also known as The Original Cub, is WWE's version of The Bullet Club. The group also features The Phenomenal AJ Styles and Michin, aka Mia Yim.

While the group appeared to be on the same page for a long time, things have changed in recent months. AJ Styles has a new grumpy demeanor in WWE, and he is taking out his anger on his supposed friends. He is encouraging them to be meaner and succeed by any means necessary. AJ even belittled Michin once for failing to win a big match.

It isn't clear if things will ever be fixed within The O.C., but if Gallows and Anderson do want to impress Styles, they have an opportunity to do so now. If Luke and Karl win the NXT Tag Team Titles, it would prove to the former world champion that they are taking things seriously. It would be a major step in mending fences between the members of the group.

#1. The Good Brothers aren't doing anything else in WWE that is noteworthy

Expand Tweet

Perhaps the biggest reason why Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson should try to challenge Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin for the NXT Tag Team Titles is because they're not doing much else. The pair simply haven't done much in WWE for a long time.

When Gallows and Anderson returned to WWE in the latter half of 2022, there were high hopes that this run would be different. Things got off to a good start with The O.C. building momentum.

Unfortunately, AJ Styles was hurt, and the two rarely appeared on television afterward. Even with AJ back, the two are still not doing much. This could be the start of that changing.

If the former WWE RAW Tag Team Champions can challenge for and win the NXT Tag Team Titles, they'll certainly be used on television regularly. This will allow them to gain momentum and start to get the consistent push many fans have hoped to see since their return in 2022.

