  3 reasons why Lyra Valkyria failed to beat Becky Lynch again at WWE SummerSlam

3 reasons why Lyra Valkyria failed to beat Becky Lynch again at WWE SummerSlam

By Nayan Kumawat
Published Aug 04, 2025 00:49 GMT
Lyra Valkyria lost to Becky Lynch at SummerSlam! (Credits: Netflix)
Lyra Valkyria lost to Becky Lynch at SummerSlam! (Credits: Netflix)

The first singles WWE championship match on the SummerSlam 2025 night two card and the third official bout was the No Disqualification Women's Intercontinental title bout between the reigning champion Becky Lynch and her arch-rival Lyra Valkyria.

The two Irish superstars have been feuding for months. The Man turned heel on Lyra, attacking her after they lost the Women's Tag Team titles to the Judgment Day at RAW after WrestleMania 41.

Lyra and Becky delivered the fight of the night and raised the bar for no-DQ bouts, pulling some of the most outrageous moves in the contest, with Lynch even trapping her rival's hands in a zip tie at one point.

However, the bout ended controversially as Bayley rushed in to save Lyra Valkyria from Becky Lynch, who was about to hit the Bird Lady with a crowbar.

The help from the former champion turned into a curse for the 28-year-old as the Man ducked a steel chain-wrapped punch from the Role Model meant for her. Bayley instead struck Valkyria, and Becky Lynch took advantage to retain her IC title.

This listicle looks at three reasons why Lyra Valkyria failed to beat Becky Lynch at the Biggest Party of the Summer.

#3. Bayley vs. Lyra feud

The Role Model mistakenly cost Lyra Valkyria the high-stakes WWE title match against Becky Lynch, which has not only cost the Irish superstar the opportunity to regain the Women's Intercontinental Championship, but the Bird Lady is also barred from challenging for the title while the Man holds the strap.

This loss would infuriate Lyra Valkyria, and she may explode on Bayley for costing her a winning battle. Therefore, the former friends could begin a feud on Monday Night RAW moving forward.

#2. Bird Lady turns heel

WWE has been planting seeds for Lyra Valkyria's heel turn for a long time, as the Bird Lady has adopted a more ruthless persona, which showcases a hidden villainous side of the first Women's Intercontinental Champion.

The Role Model, unknowingly costing Valkyria the title bout at the Biggest Party of the Summer, may work as a breaking point for the 28-year-old, and she may turn heel, attacking Bayley at the upcoming edition of RAW.

#1. Becky teams up with former WWE champion

For a moment after Bayley ran in, Becky Lynch tried to manipulate her to turn on Lyra Valkyria, blaming her for stealing the Role Model's spot. The former WWE champion was almost convinced.

Valkyria would undoubtedly go off on the Role Model for costing her the title match. Meanwhile, Becky Lynch could continue her manipulation and may end up adding Bayley to her team to form a new heel alliance.

Nayan Kumawat

Nayan Kumawat

Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.

Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.

Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.

Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.

Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time.

