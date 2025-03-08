3 reasons why Naomi turned heel on WWE SmackDown

This week's episode of WWE SmackDown finally saw Naomi turn heel. The Glow was involved in an emotional segment with Bianca Belair on the show and finally accepted that she was Jade Cargill's mystery attacker. This left The EST in tears, and after this, The Storm made her arrival and destroyed Naomi on the show.

In this article, we will discuss three reasons why the 37-year-old star turned heel on this week's show.

#3. It was part of WWE's long-term plans

The heel turn of Naomi seems to be a long-term plan of the Stamford-based promotion, and this is why she turned into a villainous star. Since the mysterious attack angle, the real-life Bloodline member has always been the prime suspect in the entire scenario.

With The Storm returning at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event and exposing Naomi as the attacker, her heel turn was evident to take place on this week's SmackDown. This turn could work, given her excellent previous work as a heel member of Team BAD, along with the former Sasha Banks and Tamina.

#2. To set up Jade Cargill vs. Naomi for WrestleMania 41

Naomi's heel turn and her assertion that she was the mystery attacker of Jade Cargill will surely set up a WrestleMania match between these two stars. This is also another prime rationale behind why The Glow turned heel this week. Now, with a few weeks on the home stretch before WrestleMania 41, WWE could build a proper rivalry between them, culminating in a match at The Shows of Shows.

Triple H has been using the traditional strategy of face vs. heel for 'Mania in this feud. Hence, The Game's decision to turn Naomi into an evil character on the blue brand would work out well for all parties concerned.

#1. Naomi had been a babyface star for a long time in WWE

It's been a very long time since the 37-year-old female star has been a heroic character on television. Even before the Pandemic Era, Naomi was still a babyface star despite multiple heel turns in the women's division. So it seems that finally this year, WWE has decided to shift her character, which led to her heel turn on the blue brand this week.

This villainous turn allows the company to finally have a full-fledged evil run for Naomi her quite lengthy babyface run in the sports entertainment juggernaut. Additionally, this heel turn opens up the possibility of many interesting feuds & directions for The Glow.

In the future, a showdown between Naomi and Bianca Belair is also anticipated to take place. This could also be a feud for the ages, seeing as how the fan reception for the two tagging together was phenomenal.

