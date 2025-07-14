3 Reasons Naomi won the WWE Women's World Championship at Evolution

The second edition of WWE Evolution has gone down in the history books as one of the best premium live events of 2025. The PLE card was action-packed as all the bouts delivered as planned.

The show went off-air with a shock as fans saw a gruelling bout between Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY take an unexpected turn towards the end as Naomi cashed in her Money in the Bank contract. This came despite the star battling a tough contest against Jade Cargill and busting her nose.

The Glow, without wasting any time, took Rhea Ripley out of the ring. She connected her signature Split-Legged Moonsault on SKY after a shot to her head with the briefcase and pinned the champion to capture the Women’s World Championship, marking a shocking end to the event.

In this article, we look at three reasons why Naomi won the Women’s World Championship at Evolution 2025:

#1. The final battle against her arch-rival

Naomi officially turned heel after Jade Cargill returned at the 2025 Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event and revealed that The Glow was her mystery attacker.

The former SmackDown Women’s Champion turning heel proved to be a career-defining moment for Naomi, as she managed to grab WWE Universe’s attention, establishing herself at the division's top.

However, she faced a bitter loss against Jade Cargill at Evolution before cashing in during the main event.

Moreover, Jade won the Queen of the Ring Tournament and is the number one contender for the title. With her facing Tiffany Stratton at SummerSlam 2025 for the WWE Women's Title, there is a chance their feud could take a breather for now.

In fact, if Cargill manages to win the gold at The Biggest Party of The Summer, the Stamford-based promotion could even have the two resume their feud down the line, only this time both women with the titles on their shoulders, as the finale of their rivalry.

#2. Seth Rollins injury

At Saturday Night’s Main Event 2025, Seth Rollins sustained an unfortunate knee injury after awkwardly landing on his right leg during his bout against LA Knight. Reports later confirmed that The Visionary’s injury was legitimate and quite serious.

Reports suggested Rollins was set to win against The Megastar. However, Seth’s sudden injury pushed the company to alter the result at the last moment. Many even assume that The Visionary was all set to cash in at the main event and win the title, setting up a major championship bout at SummerSlam.

There is a possibility that, to fill the resultant void and hype the fans up, WWE may have booked Naomi to cash in at Evolution 2025 and win the Women’s World Title.

#3. Major title bout at WWE SummerSlam 2025

Naomi winning the Women’s World Championship, cashing in her Money in the Bank briefcase in the main-event bout between Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY, has already laid the groundwork for major bouts in the future, one of which we discussed above against Jade Cargill.

WWE could craft another interesting angle where Bianca Belair returns and works her way in. Biance was last seen on WWE RAW, during the build to WrestleMania 41, ahead of her Triple Threat title match. She still has to respond to what she felt was Naomi betraying her friendship when the latter turned on Jade last year. This could develop into a feud that also involves the Women's World Title.

Jade Cargill could be potentially involved in this feud, too, as all three finally face off in a Triple Threat bout for the Women's World Championship.

