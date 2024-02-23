3 reasons why Randy Orton must turn heel at Elimination Chamber

Randy Orton's return to WWE at Elimination Chamber 2024 has added excitement to the promotion. Until now, Orton has been part of several memorable moments in WWE and even challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. At this year's Elimination Chamber match, Orton will again be in the limelight.

In what will be a match to determine who challenges Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania XL, The Viper will face the likes of Bobby Lashley, Logan Paul, Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre, and LA Knight. Naturally, going into the match, Orton will have plenty of support from the crowd, given he is a face.

However, at Elimination Chamber, the 43-year-old must consider turning heel. In this article, we will look at three reasons why Randy Orton must turn heel at the Premium Live Event:

#3. Randy Orton can put over talent

Back in the day, Randy Orton was one of the biggest heels in WWE. From John Cena to Triple H, many superstars fell victim to heel Randy. While the former WWE Champion might not be in his prime, he is still pretty efficient, and WWE could look to turn him heel before he calls it a day.

By turning heel, The Apex Predator will be able to feud with next-generation superstars, who are currently a face/tweener. A perfect example of this would be someone like Bron Breakker, who could feud with Orton, and turn into a complete face.

#2. WrestleMania 40 match with LA Knight

Last year, it seemed LA Knight would be one of WWE's biggest superstars in 2024. However, while the superstar is still involved in big matches, his momentum seems to be dwindling. This is where the Stamford-based promotion could use Randy Orton to revive the career of The Mega Star.

WWE could turn Orton into a heel, and he could face LA Knight in a massive match at WrestleMania 40. The promotion could further book Knight to beat Orton, which would benefit the former immensely. Overall, this situation would work well for all the parties involved.

#1. Feud with Cody Rhodes

At WrestleMania 40, many expect Cody Rhodes to finish the story against Roman Reigns. If Rhodes really does 'finish the story', winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, the promotion could look to book a feud between him and Randy Orton at some point.

For the same to happen, Orton could show signs of turning heel at Elimination Chamber. Later, at WrestleMania 40 or post that, the Legend Killer could launch an attack on Cody Rhodes. Given the friendship between the duo, a potential feud between them would be a massive hit.

Do you think that Randy Orton would be more exciting if he turned heel? Let us know in the comments section below

