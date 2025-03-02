3 Reasons why Randy Orton returned at WWE Elimination Chamber

Randy Orton made his highly anticipated return at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025, having been away since November. The arrival of The Legend Killer blew the roof off the venue, with fans even singing the entire theme song of the veteran.

Orton made his comeback after Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn's Unsanctioned Match. The Apex Predator not only confronted Owens but came inches away from delivering a devastating Punt Kick to him.

In this article, we will discuss three reasons why The Apex Predator chose to make his return at the latest premium live event.

#3. To set up Randy Orton's WrestleMania 41 match

One of the rationales for why The Legend Killer has returned at Elimination Chamber 2025 could be to set up his match for this year's WrestleMania. The Toronto PLE was the final major event before this year's Shows of the Shows.

Hence, WWE may have decided to give Randy Orton's return more attention by having it on a big show. The attack on Kevin Owens seems like seed-planting for a showdown between them at WrestleMania 41.

#2. To seek revenge on Kevin Owens for his actions

Kevin Owens left Randy Orton motionless in the ring after dropping him with a piledriver, and he was about to do the exact same thing to Sami Zayn. The Viper may have returned at Elimination Chamber 2025 to seek retaliation against KO for his past actions.

The Legend Killer probably didn’t want Owens to inflict the same damage on Zayn that he had suffered himself. His well-timed intervention saved the former Intercontinental Champion from more damage at the hands of his former best-friend.

#1. To put a stop to the Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn storyline

Another potential explanation behind The Apex Predator’s return at the recent premium live event could be correlated to Sami Zayn. Triple H likely wants to pause the Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens storyline.

Had The Viper not returned, Sami might have sought revenge on Owens for what he did to him in their Unsanctioned Match. This could potentially lead to a clash at WrestleMania 41. However, with Orton’s arrival, the entire storyline dynamic has shifted from KO vs. Zayn to Owens vs. Orton.

This could be another strategic reason why The Legend Killer returned at Elimination Chamber 2025.

