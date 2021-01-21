3 Reasons why Randy Orton showed up in a mask on WWE RAW this week 

Why did Randy Orton show up to WWE RAW in a mask? The easy answer is, obviously, to sell the injury that he sustained at the hands of Alexa Bliss when she hit him with a fireball.

“There’s a saying that those who fight fire with fire usually end up with ashes … ashes of the one responsible for their affliction.”@RandyOrton #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/Ot0pc7bY7E — WWE (@WWE) January 19, 2021

But there's a lot more to Randy Orton's new look on WWE RAW than meets the eye. This author would like to thank Alan Jose John and Andrea Amanda Marie Hangst from the SK Wrestling editorial team, for their inputs.

#1 Allows Randy Orton to do something new on WWE RAW after a long time

Randy Orton has been playing the character of the 'Legend Killer' ever since he made his debut in the company. Even though he's perhaps the most recognizable name in the WWE RAW brand, the audience can tire of the same song and dance after so very long.

Adopting a new look is a good way for Randy Orton to reinvent himself on WWE RAW. A mask certainly did wonders for Bray Wyatt's career.

#2 Is it a throwback to Bray Wyatt's FCW gimmick?

Did you know that long before he wrestled in a mask, as The Fiend, Bray Wyatt used to wrestle under a mask as Axel Mulligan, during his FCW days? The same team that designed the mask for American heavy metal band Slipknot also designed Mulligan's mask.

Because Randy Orton is a master of mind games, he may have adopted this look to get under the skin of Bray Wyatt, as we shall likely see in the coming episodes of WWE RAW.

#3 Is it a tribute to Dick Beyer?

WWE is saddened to learn that Dick Beyer, a masked wrestling pioneer who was better known to fans as The Destroyer, has passed away at age 88. https://t.co/2cRKit6oLy — WWE (@WWE) March 7, 2019

Randy Orton may be one of the top stars on WWE RAW, representing the world of sports entertainment far removed from the business of professional wrestling (considering how much Vince McMahon has distanced himself from the tag), but he hails from a wrestling family and certainly knows his roots.

Could he be paying tribute to Dick Beyer, otherwise known as 'The Destroyer', a legend who passed away in 2019? A subtle tip of the hat to a man who paved the way before him? It's certainly a very Randy Orton thing to do!