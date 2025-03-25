3 Reasons why Raquel Rodriguez failed to win Women’s WWE Intercontinental Title on RAW

Raquel Rodriguez lost a WWE Intercontinental Championship match against Lyra Valkyria on Monday Night RAW tonight. The Judgment Day member fell short of a win despite her partner, Liv Morgan, being outside the ring to help her. With this match, Lyra Valkyria has defended her title for the third time.

Raquel's loss, however, doesn't come as a surprise since Big Mami Cool was not even expected to win this bout earlier. On that note, we list down three possible reasons why Rodriguez failed to win the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship match on RAW tonight.

#3 Raquel doesn’t need another title

Raquel Rodriguez is one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, and she doesn't need another title at the moment. She is a former NXT Women's Champion and NXT Women's Tag Team Champion. She and Liv Morgan recently won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship from Bianca Belair and Naomi on RAW.

Therefore, she doesn't need the Women's IC Title as she already has gold around her waist.

#2 Lyra Valkyria needed this win to solidify her position as WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion

Lyra Valkyria needed back-to-back wins as champion to solidify her position in the company. Her loss against Bayley in the Elimination Chamber qualifier match on the February 10 edition of RAW had come as a massive jolt. It also brought criticism from a section of fans, undermining her position as a titleholder.

With this win on RAW, Lyra Valkyria has registered her third victory on the red brand in the last month. She has successfully defended her title against Ivy Nile, Dakota Kai, and Raquel Rodriguez. With Bayley being friendly with Lyra now, seeing who ultimately squares off against Lyra at WrestleMania 41 would be interesting.

#1 To set up a tag team match next week on RAW

Big Mami Cool seemingly lost the title match against Lyra to bring Bayley into the picture as the well-wisher of Lyra Valkyria. With Bayley coming out to help Lyra when both Liv Morgan and Raquel started beating her, it appears that a tag team match next week on RAW is on the cards.

While the match hasn't been announced yet, Bayley might join forces with Lyra against The Judgment Day members for a match on the show next week. It would be interesting to see who ultimately comes out as a winner in this contest on RAW next week if the match happens.

