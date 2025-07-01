3 Reasons why Rhea Ripley is challenging IYO SKY at WWE Evolution 2025

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley will face IYO SKY for the Women’s World Championship at 2025 Evolution. The champ handed Mami a title shot in a promo on this week’s episode of RAW, saying she wants to face the best at the all-women’s premium live event.

But with several other options on the roster, below are three reasons why The Eradicator will compete against The Genius of The SKY.

#3. Rhea Ripley was already involved in a feud with IYO SKY

Rhea Ripley lost the Women’s World Championship to IYO SKY during the March 3, 2025, RAW episode. The Eradicator was distracted by Bianca Belair’s presence at the ringside, which led to her defeat. However, The Genius of The SKY secured her win in a clean manner.

Mami didn’t accept that she took a clean loss, even though she has never defeated SKY in her career. This made the Aussie almost turn heel and forcefully enter herself in the WrestleMania 41 match for the Women’s World Championship. However, her efforts went in vain as IYO SKY retained her title in a Triple Threat match involving Mami and Belair in Las Vegas.

Since then, Rhea Ripley and the Japanese wrestler have been on good terms. However, Mami has already voiced her intentions of taking the Women’s World Championship back from the star. Now, WWE is just bringing this feud back into focus and fielding the two women in a title match at Evolution 2.

#2. WWE may be preparing Rhea Ripley for Crown Jewel

This year’s WWE Crown Jewel will take place in Perth, Australia. While Rhea Ripley is a huge draw for the company worldwide, she is the heartthrob of her hometown fans. Mami defended the Women’s World Championship against Nia Jax at the 2024 Elimination Chamber, which was the last time the company held a PLE in Australia. The result? The Eradicator received a thunderous pop and welcome from the home fans.

The Stamford-based promotion would like to create the same wave once again and could be preparing The Eradicator for a major world championship match at Crown Jewel. Including her in the title scene is a good booking decision, and Triple H might put the belt on Mami at Evolution so she heads to Australia as a three-time Women’s World Champion. The Game could also extend her rivalry with IYO SKY and have Mami win the belt in front of her home crowd in October 2025.

#1. Rhea Ripley is one of the biggest WWE stars

Rhea Ripley is undoubtedly one of WWE’s biggest stars right now. Her popularity extends beyond just the women’s division, and she has become a mainstream and household name, attracting several new fans to the company and to pro wrestling overall. Therefore, the Stamford-based promotion just has to give her a world title match at an all-women’s premium live event.

The same thing was seen at Night of Champions, where The Eradicator was added to the final match card of the Saudi Arabia PLE at the last minute. Her feud with Raquel Rodriguez was rather half-baked to deserve a spot in an overseas show that was already stacked with five matches.

Furthermore, the feud between Mami and Big Mami Cool was simply dropped in this week’s episode of RAW, and the Aussie is back in the world title picture. It would be interesting to see what lies ahead for Rhea Ripley and if she will be able to win the Women’s World Championship for the third time.

