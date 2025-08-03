3 reasons Rhea Ripley got pinned at WWE SummerSlam 2025

WWE SummerSlam 2025 Night Two kicked off with the Triple Threat Women's World Championship bout featuring the reigning champion Naomi and challengers IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley.The bout was a back-and-forth affair with fast-paced action. Naomi stuck to her game plan of keeping herself limited and letting SKY and Ripley do most of the work. The contest ended controversially as the Nightmare caught IYO off-guard on the top rope and reversed her move in a super Riptide from the middle rope.Mami connected with a devastating Riptide and was just seconds away from regaining the Women's World Championship. However, using her heel antics, Naomi rushed in and rolled Ripley up to steal the victory and retain the title.In this listicle, let's take a look at three reasons why Rhea Ripley took the pin at WWE SummerSlam 2025.#3. Building Ripley's Crown Jewel matchWWE has been building a storyline around Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY, where both women share a close bond. Meanwhile, they are also competing against each other, and Mami hasn't beaten SKY once during their multiple encounters.The former Judgment Day member yet again came close to beating IYO SKY, but she was robbed at the final moment. This may have laid the foundation for a final singles bout between SKY and Ripley to settle the score and determine once and for all if the Eradicator could beat Genius of the Sky.#2. More heat on the WWE Women's World ChampionRhea Ripley is undoubtedly one of the biggest pound-for-pound babyfaces on the current active roster, men and women. Mami's popularity has been reaching a new peak each passing week.Therefore, Naomi rolling up Rhea Ripley to retain the Women's World Championship would put more heel heat on the Glow, establishing her as a perfect evil champion.#1. Protecting SKYThe Eradicator has been in the title picture for years now. Meanwhile, IYO SKY recently climbed the ladder to the top, and with her booking, it appears WWE is betting on the Genius of the Sky to be the next big star.Ripley taking the pin at SummerSlam 2025 would protect SKY as a true competitor, and she may get her singles rematch against Naomi at some point later this year, maintaining her main-event hype.