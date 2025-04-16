3 Reasons why Rhea Ripley must NOT win at WrestleMania 41

WWE WrestleMania 41 is merely days away, and Rhea Ripley is gearing up for her Triple Threat Women’s World Championship Match against reigning champion IYO SKY and the 2025 Women’s Elimination Chamber winner, Bianca Belair.

Ad

With three top women on the roster up against each other, it has become difficult to pick a clear winner. However, many feel The Eradicator must not win the title at The Show of Shows.

In this article, we take a look at three reasons why The Nightmare should not win the Women’s World Championship in Las Vegas:

John Cena's last PPV's name revealed by Kurt Angle? More details HERE

#3. Rhea Ripley has no legitimate competition left

The Nightmare has been in the championship picture for years and has fought almost every woman on the roster. Last year, Rhea Ripley defeated Becky Lynch at WrestleMania XL. However, she had to relinquish her title after sustaining an injury following an attack from Liv Morgan on the RAW after The Show of Shows.

Ad

Trending

Shortly after her comeback, Mami went after Liv Morgan, who, apart from taking away her title, also snatched the Australian's on-screen boyfriend.

Expand Tweet

Ad

After an extended rivalry with Morgan, Ripley won the title, beating The Guerita on RAW's Netflix premiere earlier this year before losing it to IYO SKY on the red brand's show last month. If The Eradicator wins again at 'Mania this weekend, she will be left with no opponent, as she has been in the title picture for a long time, and the women’s division needs some new names.

#2. Bianca Belair has a better storyline lined up

The 2025 Women’s Elimination Chamber winner, Bianca Belair, is the one who has a legit storyline lined up if she manages to emerge victorious at WrestleMania 41 and leave Las Vegas as the Women’s World Champion.

Ad

The EST of WWE has not been seen on SmackDown after Naomi revealed herself as Jade Cargill’s mystery attacker. Many still feel Belair is the true mastermind behind the assault on The Storm last year. Additionally, the Stamford-based promotion has been laying the foundation for Bianca’s much-awaited heel turn for a while now.

Ad

If Belair becomes the Women’s World Champion this weekend, Jade Cargill may appear on the subsequent RAW and reveal that The EST was indeed the mastermind behind her attack.

This could mark the beginning of heel Bianca, and the former tag team partners could build an interesting feud after 'Mania. Meanwhile, Ripley and SKY do not have strong direction as titleholders after The Showcase of The Immortals.

#1. Rhea Ripley winning would add nothing to the women’s division

This year would mark Rhea Ripley’s sixth consecutive title match at WrestleMania. She has been part of title matches on the Grandest Stage of Them All since 2020, and for the past two years, she has been emerging as the last woman standing with the title in her hands.

Ad

Mami beat Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39 to win the SmackDown Women's Championship. Last year, she defeated Becky Lynch and retained the Women’s World Title.

However, if by any chance Rhea Ripley manages to win this year as well, it will do nothing for the women’s division and will rather be a repetitive booking decision.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nayan Kumawat Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.



Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.



Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 24. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.



Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.



Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time. Know More