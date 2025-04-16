3 Reasons why Rhea Ripley must NOT win at WrestleMania 41

WWE WrestleMania 41 is merely days away, and Rhea Ripley is gearing up for her Triple Threat Women’s World Championship Match against reigning champion IYO SKY and the 2025 Women’s Elimination Chamber winner, Bianca Belair.
With three top women on the roster up against each other, it has become difficult to pick a clear winner. However, many feel The Eradicator must not win the title at The Show of Shows.
In this article, we take a look at three reasons why The Nightmare should not win the Women’s World Championship in Las Vegas:
#3. Rhea Ripley has no legitimate competition left
The Nightmare has been in the championship picture for years and has fought almost every woman on the roster. Last year, Rhea Ripley defeated Becky Lynch at WrestleMania XL. However, she had to relinquish her title after sustaining an injury following an attack from Liv Morgan on the RAW after The Show of Shows.
Shortly after her comeback, Mami went after Liv Morgan, who, apart from taking away her title, also snatched the Australian's on-screen boyfriend.
After an extended rivalry with Morgan, Ripley won the title, beating The Guerita on RAW's Netflix premiere earlier this year before losing it to IYO SKY on the red brand's show last month. If The Eradicator wins again at 'Mania this weekend, she will be left with no opponent, as she has been in the title picture for a long time, and the women’s division needs some new names.
#2. Bianca Belair has a better storyline lined up
The 2025 Women’s Elimination Chamber winner, Bianca Belair, is the one who has a legit storyline lined up if she manages to emerge victorious at WrestleMania 41 and leave Las Vegas as the Women’s World Champion.
The EST of WWE has not been seen on SmackDown after Naomi revealed herself as Jade Cargill’s mystery attacker. Many still feel Belair is the true mastermind behind the assault on The Storm last year. Additionally, the Stamford-based promotion has been laying the foundation for Bianca’s much-awaited heel turn for a while now.
If Belair becomes the Women’s World Champion this weekend, Jade Cargill may appear on the subsequent RAW and reveal that The EST was indeed the mastermind behind her attack.
This could mark the beginning of heel Bianca, and the former tag team partners could build an interesting feud after 'Mania. Meanwhile, Ripley and SKY do not have strong direction as titleholders after The Showcase of The Immortals.
#1. Rhea Ripley winning would add nothing to the women’s division
This year would mark Rhea Ripley’s sixth consecutive title match at WrestleMania. She has been part of title matches on the Grandest Stage of Them All since 2020, and for the past two years, she has been emerging as the last woman standing with the title in her hands.
Mami beat Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39 to win the SmackDown Women's Championship. Last year, she defeated Becky Lynch and retained the Women’s World Title.
However, if by any chance Rhea Ripley manages to win this year as well, it will do nothing for the women’s division and will rather be a repetitive booking decision.