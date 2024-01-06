3 reasons why Roman Reigns is in a Fatal 4-way match at WWE Royal Rumble 2024

On WWE SmackDown: New Year's Revolution, Roman Reigns' next challenger was about to be determined as a triple threat match was scheduled for the show, with the winner facing The Tribal Chief at Royal Rumble 2024.

However, as the match progressed, there was an unexpected twist with Reigns coming out with The Bloodline and destroying Randy Orton, AJ Styles, and LA Knight. After this, Nick Aldis, who was standing at the ringside watching all the chaos going on, approached Paul Heyman and disclosed that now Roman Reigns will defend his championship in a Fatal 4-Way Match at Royal Rumble 2024.

The announcement of the special stipulation for the title match surely injects extra anticipation heading into this premium live event. With that said, let's discuss three reasons why The Tribal Chief will defend his title in a multiple-man match at Royal Rumble 2024.

#3. Roman Reigns might be finally losing his Championship

One of the possible reasons a Fatal 4-Way Match was announced for The Bloodline Leader could be to have him lose his Undisputed title on the show. Reigns commenced his title reign back in Payback 2020 and since then, he also won the WWE Championship from Brock Lesnar, which eventually led to the creation of the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

However, as we are heading toward WrestleMania 40, the company might be planning for a major twist in the ongoing storyline by putting an end to the Roman's historic title reign. Also, since winning the championship, Roman had rarely defended his title in a multi-man match, raising the chances of him of losing at Royal Rumble 2024.

Further, in this match, The Head of the Table could lose his title even without getting pinned.

#2. To put Roman Reigns in a strong position for WrestleMania 40

As we are steering towards WrestleMania 40, another potential reason behind this Fatal 4-Way Match might be to put Roman Reigns in a robust position heading towards the Grandest Stage of Them All. The Tribal Chief is currently speculated for a clash against The Rock at WrestleMania 40, especially after the recent call out from The People's Champion himself.

So winning a multi-man match just before this mega Samoan showdown will undoubtedly put Reigns in a much firmer position heading towards The Shows of Shows.

#1. To add an element of surprise to Royal Rumble 2024

The announcement of the fatal four way match comes as a surprise to many as fans were anticipating Randy Orton to emerge as the winner and to clash with The Tribal Chief at Royal Rumble 2024. So another probable reason behind this match could be to generate more buzz for this premium live event.

Also, this match adds an element of unpredictability to the show with the question of whether Roman Reigns will be able to retain his title with the highest threat against his title defense in recent times. This also helps the company to boost ticket sales for this show.