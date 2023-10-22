3 reasons why Roman Reigns vs. LA Knight at Crown Jewel may not be a good idea

After dealing with a massive Bloodline implosion, Roman Reigns turns his attention towards LA Knight, the current #1 contender for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel 2023.

The Megastar has been on quite the roll lately, racking up a few important wins amid steadily growing popularity. John Cena has put over Knight as a big-time superstar, and excitement is sky-high for the upcoming title clash in Saudi Arabia.

However, despite its merits, Roman Reigns vs. LA Knight may not be a good idea for three major reasons.

#3. LA Knight may not be in a position to lose such a significant match

The Megastar has the opportunity of a lifetime at Crown Jewel and will likely pull out all the stops to snatch the Undisputed Universal title away from the Head of the Table.

However, it is very unlikely to happen. Despite his rising popularity and immense potential, Knight is still not on Reigns' level, and Triple H will not put the championship on him just yet.

Roman Reigns is operating on a different level, and he will likely not drop his title before WrestleMania 40. Thus, he is almost certain to retain his championship at Crown Jewel.

The problem is that the loss may prove detrimental for Knight, who is just beginning to find his rhythm as a top superstar.

Knight's stock would take a tremendous hit. Furthermore, the recovery process from the loss would be slow, especially if it was a clean one.

#2. Roman Reigns vs. LA Knight may not deliver from an in-ring perspective.

Taking nothing away from LA Knight, he has gotten over more with the fans due to his persona rather than in-ring prowess. SmackDown's latest Megastar caught fire with the WWE Universe due to his breathtaking promo delivery.

Therefore, it is unreasonable to expect an instant classic from Knight, especially up against a part-timer who wrestles a handful of dates every year.

The alternative was AJ Styles challenging for the Undisputed title. The Phenomenal One could have a good match with a broomstick. Thus, compared to Knight, Styles would be more likely to bring out a better encounter.

#1. WWE may be rushing this potential WrestleMania-worthy encounter

The ideal scenario would be for WWE to build up Knight for a couple of months. Continue booking him like a top superstar until the 2024 Royal Rumble, where he punches his ticket to the main event of WrestleMania 40.

Instead, capitalizing on the sudden rise in his popularity, Triple H is booking Roman Reigns vs. LA Knight with only a few weeks of creative build. The danger is that WWE may be throwing away a potential dream encounter that could have headlined WrestleMania 40.