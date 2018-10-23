×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

3 reasons Roman Reigns will be regarded as one of the greatest wrestlers of all time 

Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.91K   //    23 Oct 2018, 22:23 IST

Reigns has been the WWE's main man for years now
Reigns has been the WWE's main man for years now

Roman Reigns announced on this week's RAW that he will be stepping away from the WWE in order to focus on his fight against Leukaemia.

The 33-year-old has vowed to return to the WWE ring once he beats the illness and we all hope that he will fulfil this promise. However, even if Reigns ultimately opts against a return to the ring, the 'Big Dog' has already done enough to secure his status as one of the greatest wrestlers of the last decade.

Here are three reasons why his legacy with the WWE should be held in such high regard.

#3 Multiple WrestleMania Main Events

Reigns has faced some of the biggest names in the WWE at WrestleMania
Reigns has faced some of the biggest names in the WWE at WrestleMania

Much has been made about Roman Reigns being pushed by the WWE Universe, however, the WWE never buckled to the pressure to halt his ascent to the top of the company. This has meant that for the last four years, Reigns has slowly replaced John Cena as the face of the WWE.

In addition to headlining multiple pay-per-views, the 33-year-old's legacy has been secured by performing in huge WrestleMania matches against Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker and Triple H.

Whether the matches were good or not, fans always remember the big matches, and if you look over the past five years, Roman Reigns has been by far the WWE's main player. These big matches are something that will be referred to for years to come, and this is something that can never be taken away from Reigns' legacy.






1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw Triple H Roman Reigns Greatest WWE Wrestlers of All Time
Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
I write content relating to Wrestling, NBA and the Premier League. Follow me for more in depth analysis and features.
Top 5 greatest moments in the career of Roman Reigns so far
RELATED STORY
20 Greatest WWE Wrestlers Of All Time
RELATED STORY
5 Incredible Displays of Strength by Roman Reigns
RELATED STORY
6 Reasons Why John Cena is the Greatest Wrestler of All Time
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why the WWE Universe is going to miss Roman Reigns
RELATED STORY
3 Wrestlers Who Could Dethrone Roman Reigns and 3 Who...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Roman Reigns is one of the least favorite...
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Wrestlers Who May Benefit Following Roman Reigns'...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why the WWE Universe hasn't accepted Roman Reigns 
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Bobby Lashley should face Brock Lesnar...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us