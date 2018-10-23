3 reasons Roman Reigns will be regarded as one of the greatest wrestlers of all time

Tristan Elliott

Reigns has been the WWE's main man for years now

Roman Reigns announced on this week's RAW that he will be stepping away from the WWE in order to focus on his fight against Leukaemia.

The 33-year-old has vowed to return to the WWE ring once he beats the illness and we all hope that he will fulfil this promise. However, even if Reigns ultimately opts against a return to the ring, the 'Big Dog' has already done enough to secure his status as one of the greatest wrestlers of the last decade.

Here are three reasons why his legacy with the WWE should be held in such high regard.

#3 Multiple WrestleMania Main Events

Reigns has faced some of the biggest names in the WWE at WrestleMania

Much has been made about Roman Reigns being pushed by the WWE Universe, however, the WWE never buckled to the pressure to halt his ascent to the top of the company. This has meant that for the last four years, Reigns has slowly replaced John Cena as the face of the WWE.

In addition to headlining multiple pay-per-views, the 33-year-old's legacy has been secured by performing in huge WrestleMania matches against Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker and Triple H.

Whether the matches were good or not, fans always remember the big matches, and if you look over the past five years, Roman Reigns has been by far the WWE's main player. These big matches are something that will be referred to for years to come, and this is something that can never be taken away from Reigns' legacy.

