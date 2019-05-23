×
3 reasons Roman Reigns will never be WWE World Champion again and 3 reasons he will be

Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
23 May 2019, 21:34 IST

The Big Dog hasn't been in the world title picture since his return earlier this year
Roman Reigns.

One of WWE's most divisive figures of all time, he is either a hard-working Superstar who is trying to lead the company or the latest muscle-clad Hogan-esque monster, depending on who you agree with.

Since returning from his leukemia diagnosis though, Reigns has been kept away from the world title picture, a spot that many of his critics argued the Big Dog hogged for far too long.

Focusing on feuds with the likes of Drew McIntyre and most recently Shane McMahon instead, many fans have been left wondering whether the Big Dog will be WWE or Universal Champion ever again.

Here are three reasons Roman Reigns will never hold a WWE or Universal Championship again, as well as three reasons why he will.

#3 He won't: His leukemia is a risk

Reigns forfeited the Universal Championship on RAW in 2018 following the return of his leukemia
In October 2018, the career and Universal Championship run of Roman Reigns were put on hold when the Big Dog announced that the leukemia he had battled in his youth had returned.

After a truly shocking and heart-wrenching moment, Reigns would spend several months away from the ring, though he has thankfully been able to return. And though everyone is pleased to see the Big Dog back, having their top star forfeit a championship, never mind a World Championship, is something WWE never want.

As cruel as it sounds, WWE may be hesitant to put the top prize on Reigns again, as his leukemia, which he will be battling for the rest of his life, has made him a special case. Roman may have a long and historic career ahead of him, but a fifth World Championship may not be on the cards.

