3 Reasons why Roman Reigns won’t compete in singles match at WWE SummerSlam

The latest edition of WWE RAW went off air with Roman Reigns confronting Paul Heyman, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed. The OTC finally addressed the allegations Wiseman had made against him, claiming that he had destroyed the Bloodline and their unbreakable bond.The former Undisputed WWE Champion opened up and explained how he was the one who transformed Paul Heyman from a business partner into a family member. He also revealed that The Wiseman chose CM Punk over him and threw it all away.Interestingly, Bron Breakker decided to confront Reigns, telling him that he had passed his prime and he was now the big dog, and asked Roman to leave again.Roman Reigns had enough, and he caught Breakker off-guard with a clear Superman Punch on his chin, knocking him out cold for seconds, and aimed shots at Big Bronson Reed. However, the numbers' game played out well, and Reed and Breakker gained the upper hand. Jey Uso returned the favour and made a save. The Yeet Master and The OTC stood tall at the end after spearing both Bron and Bronson.This has subtly confirmed Roman Reigns and Jey Uso will team up and face Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed in a tag team match at SummerSlam 2025. In this listicle, we examine three reasons why the OTC won’t compete in the singles contest at the Biggest Party of Summer.#3. Roman Reigns needs to avoid injuryThe OTC will most likely leave WWE after competing in a bout at the historic SummerSlam 2025 premium live event, as he would have to film his Hollywood project Street Fighter, which is scheduled for August.Reigns would need to keep himself injury-free, and a singles bout would increase chances for him to sustain an injury. However, a tag team match would likely be safer as an injury could have jeopardized his Hollywood film.#2. Seth Rollins’ injuryThe Visionary sustained an unfortunate injury at Saturday Night’s Main Event during his singles match against LA Knight.Rollins’ injury has forced WWE to change major plans, which may even include the rumored supermatch against his former Shield Brother, Roman Reigns, at SummerSlam 2025.Rollins and Reigns are at the same level. His absence may have left the company perplexed about whom to match against Roman, and a tag team could be a better option, as Bron and Bronson are relatively new to facing The OTC in singles contests.#1. Getting over more superstarsRoman Reigns is a certified megastar, and now he is working to get more superstars over, in Seth Rollins’ absence. The OTC would put rising superstar over.In a singles match against the Undisputed Tribal Chief, the Undisputed Tribal Chief could put only one star over. However, in a tag team match, he could put both Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed over alongside his tag partner, Jey Uso, which would benefit the company more.