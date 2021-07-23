3 reasons why Samoa Joe should beat Karrion Kross for the WWE NXT title and 2 reasons Kross should retain

WWE NXT this week saw the continuation of the recent rivalry between NXT Champion Karrion Kross and NXT enforcer Samoa Joe.

Last week, Samoa Joe was the special guest referee for the NXT Championship match between defending champion Karrion Kross and challenger Johnny Gargano. However, the real talking point was the events that unfolded after the match had taken place.

After the NXT Champion had successfully defended his championship against his challenger, Karrion Kross attacked Samoa Joe from behind. Locking in his Kross-Jacket submission hold, Karrion Kross caused the Samoan Submission Machine to pass out.

This week on NXT, Samoa Joe stated that he had been physically provoked, therefore, as per his agreement with NXT General Manager William Regal, he would be getting physical with the NXT Champion.

Kross managed to evade Joe for the entirety of the broadcast and even assaulted NXT General Manager William Regal. This has led many to speculate that Karrion Kross will defend his NXT Championship against Samoa Joe at the upcoming NXT TakeOver: 36 event during SummerSlam weekend.

With that in mind, let's take a closer look at three reasons why Samoa Joe should beat Karrion Kross for the WWE NXT title and two reasons Kross should retain.

#5 Should: Karrion Kross recently made his WWE main roster debut

Karrion Kross made his Monday Night RAW debut this week, shockingly losing against Jeff Hardy

Karrion Kross made his WWE main roster this week on Monday Night RAW.

The NXT Champion's RAW debut was surprisingly announced as RAW came back from a commercial break earlier on in the broadcast. It was then later announced that Kross would be squaring off against former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Jeff Hardy in his RAW debut match.

Karrion Kross made his entrance in a slightly muted manner in comparison to his NXT entrance. Furthermore, the NXT Champion was without his usual companion Scarlett by his side.

Kross largely dominated his opponent. However, Jeff Hardy picked up a shocking victory, utilizing a roll-up with his feet on the ropes for leverage. This abruptly ended Karrion Kross' undefeated streak in singles competition since signing with WWE in 2020.

Questionable booking decision aside, it is plainly obvious that Karrion Kross' days in NXT are numbered. Kross has seemingly already begun the transition into becoming a fully fledged member of the Monday Night RAW roster. Therefore, a member of the NXT roster needs to defeat Kross for the WWE NXT Championship in the near future before he becomes a permanent fixture on Monday Nights.

Considering that Karrion Kross is currently engaged in a feud with Samoa Joe, the Samoan Submission Machine would appear to be the perfect candidate to dethrone the current NXT Champion.

