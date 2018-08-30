3 reasons Samoa Joe should become WWE Champion at Hell in a Cell

J.M. Carpenter FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 2.39K // 30 Aug 2018, 18:03 IST

Make it happen.

In July, Samoa Joe was announced as AJ Styles' SummerSlam challenger. He's taken the ball and run with it so far without a single stumble. Heading into Brooklyn, Samoa Joe was on fire, and many people wanted to see him emerge as the WWE Champion once the summer's biggest show was all said and done.

Samoa Joe actually won his match at SummerSlam, but only by disqualification. AJ Styles retained his WWE Championship, but for the first time in his lengthy reign, it was done in screwy fashion. The two will now go to war again at Hell in a Cell on September 16th.

Samoa Joe deserves to walk out of that event the WWE Champion. Here's why.

#1 He's outperforming AJ Styles in every segment

The AJ Styles vs. Samoa Joe feud has been the best on the main roster all year. After nearly two-thirds of the year came and went without a notable feud, the floundering main roster finally got one. While the placement of the segments has sometimes been a problem, each one has felt different and intense, and the match at SummerSlam was the best on the card.

While AJ Styles has played the aggrieved family man well, and he showed up in a major way at SummerSlam in delivering his best match of the year so far, the success of the feud has been mostly thanks to Samoa Joe.

Samoa Joe has played psychological warfare to perfection in his feud with AJ Styles, and in the match itself, he had his own best main roster performance to date.

Simply put, when people are talking about this feud, they're mostly talking about Samoa Joe, not AJ Styles. Just based on the merits of their performances, Samoa Joe deserves to win the title and the feud.

