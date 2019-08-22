3 Reasons why Sasha Banks will beat WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch, and 3 reasons why The Man will retain her title

The Boss has her eyes set on Becky Lynch's RAW Women's Title.

On Monday Night RAW last week, Sasha Banks made her long-awaited return to the ring in shocking fashion. Interrupting a promo by the injured Natalya, the Boss showed her true colours by blindsiding the Canadian, laying her out in the ring.

This led to the interference of RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch, and though The Man has been truly dominant since her WrestleMania 35 victory, Sasha was able to get the advantage thanks to a steel chair.

With this attack, a title match between the two is looking very likely possibly at the Clash of Champions Pay Per View next month.

Here are three reasons Sasha Banks will beat WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch, and 3 reasons The Man will retain

#3 Why Sasha will win: To stop The Man from getting stale

Becky won the title at WrestleMania, though some fans have got bored of The Man.

Becky Lynch’s Raw Championship reign has had ups and downs over the past few months. Despite her huge win at in the main event of WrestleMania (the first women's main event in the show's history), fans were not thrilled with her lengthy feud against Lacey Evans, and her one-off match against Natalya didn't excite the crowd either. WWE implementing her real-life relationship with Seth Rollins has also hurt the momentum of both wrestlers.

Many vocal fans will cheer Sasha Banks over Lynch due to the fresh new character of her heel side. Lynch has already risked growing stale due to the booking of her title reign. Banks winning the Raw Women’s Championship means Lynch can chase the title again to prevent the reign from growing stale, as it seems The Man's journey to the top was better than her being there.

