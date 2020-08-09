Stephanie McMahon is a very polarizing figure in the world of WWE and given that she hasn't competed inside the ring in over two years, one has to wonder if she ever will again. Beyond that, who exactly would be her opponent if she would ever step inside the squared circle again, and what would the story be behind it?

If nothing else, Stephanie McMahon is one of those talents that a win means something against, and WWE would be foolish not to capitalize on that. It might even grab the ratings that WWE needs right now, which is yet another reason why having her back in the ring would be best for business.

With that being said and a lot of fans divided on the in-ring future of Stephanie McMahon, here are three reasons why she should return to the ring and two reasons why she shouldn't. As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below and let us know what you feel about Stephanie McMahon competing again.

#5. Should: A lot of dream match options for Stephanie McMahon

Stephanie McMahon could have a dream match with just about anyone

The WWE Universe has come up with a plethora of dream matches for Stephanie McMahon to compete in over the years and it would be very interesting to see WWE finally follow up on it. In fact, it could be a huge surge for WWE's ratings and even lead to one of those once in a lifetime moments fans get all giddy about.

In fact, with Superstars like Sasha Banks, Bayley, Nia Jax, Becky Lynch, Alexa Bliss, and other talents, there are a limitless amount of dream matches WWE could go with. The best part, however, is that all of the options on the table are so tantalizing that fans probably won't get upset no matter what.

In the end, maybe it's just wishful thinking, but Stephanie McMahon could compete with any Superstar on the roster and have it be labeled a dream match. That's just the kind of presence McMahon brings to the table when she steps into the ring and WWE should really start to use that again.