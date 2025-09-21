3 Reasons why Stephanie Vaquer is your new WWE Women’s World Champion

By Nayan Kumawat
Modified Sep 21, 2025 01:33 GMT
Stephanie Vaquer beats IYO SKY to become new WWE Women
Stephanie Vaquer beats IYO SKY to become the new WWE Women's World Champion! (Credit: Netflix)

A new WWE Women's World Champion was crowned at Wrestlepalooza 2025. The third match on the card featured IYO SKY versus Stephanie Vaquer for the vacant Women's World Title. The Dark Angel was a slight underdog going against a challenger like SKY.

IYO was dominating the pace throughout the bout, and she looked imposing. However, overcoming all the odds, Vaquer managed to turn things around in the end and secured a huge win by executing a high-flying maneuver and becoming the new Women's World Champion.

In this article, we will examine three reasons why Stephanie Vaquer became the new Women's World Champ.

#3. WWE needs a new direction in the women's division

The women's division on Monday Night RAW was put in jeopardy as the then-reigning Women's World Champion Naomi vacated the title despite having a successful run, amid her pregnancy.

SKY has previously been a champion and also had a decorated reign before losing her title at Evolution 2025. Stephanie Vaquer winning the gold will give the Stamford-based promotion a new perspective in the women's division and could open multiple possibilities, potentially changing the entire trajectory of the division.

#2. IYO SKY's ongoing storyline

For weeks, the WWE creative team has been building tensions between IYO SKY and her former Damage CTRL faction member, Asuka. The Empress of Tomorrow has been showing strong signs of potentially turning heel.

Away from the title, SKY might start a tag team rivalry against The Kabuki Warrior, most likely with her new best friend, Rhea Ripley, on Monday Night RAW.

#1. Building more new stars

WWE, under Triple H's creative leadership, has been more focused on building new stars. Vaquer has all the tools to become the face of the company. The Stamford-based promotion has believed in her since she debuted.

Having the Women's World Championship would elevate the Dark Angel and establish her as the company's face.

It will be interesting to see how the Triple H-led creative team books Stephanie Vaquer as the champion and what’s next for her in the upcoming weeks.

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
