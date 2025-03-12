3 Reasons why Sting could return to WWE this year

Sting is one of the popular faces among the WWE Universe due to his run in the company during Triple H's Authority faction. The Icon made his debut at Survivor Series 2014 and aided Team John Cena to emerge victor over The Game's crew.

This later led to a Sting vs. Triple H match at WrestleMania 31, where The King of Kings defeated the former. After leaving WWE, Sting had an incredible run in All Elite Wrestling. Following this, he announced his retirement at AEW Revolution 2024.

Meanwhile, recently, there are growing chances that Sting could make his return to WWE this year. In this article, we will discuss all three rationales behind the same:

#3. Lex Luger wants Sting to induct him into the WWE Hall of Fame 2025

The Hall of Fame 2025 class recently got the addition of Lex Luger. In a conversation with Sportskeeda Wrestling, the legend disclosed that Sting is a great choice to induct him into the Hall of Fame. Both Lex and Sting hold a great history as a tag team and had considerable moments together.

So, with Luger's Hall of Fame induction happening this year, it's possible that Triple H will bring him back to the Stamford-based promotion for an appearance at the ceremony.

#2. Sting is no longer an active performer in AEW

Sting has already announced his retirement from the squared circle and is no longer an active performer in AEW. However, according to reports, the legend is still in a contract with Tony Khan's promotion, but this contract is a legends deal. This means that he will not perform actively in the company. However, his appearance and merchandise sales will continue under the AEW banner.

So, with The Icon no longer being an active performer, there are surely chances that he will make an appearance in WWE this year. Many unexpected things have already happened under Triple H's regime, which makes the 64-year-old star's return a realistic possibility.

#1. To bring both the companies together

Many fans wanted AEW & WWE to work together at least for a brief time to give some real cinema to the audience. An appearance from Sting in the Stamford-based promotion while being under an AEW contract could open doors for both companies working together.

Also, if all goes well upon The Icon's return to Triple H's company, it opens the prospect of similar instances happening in the near future between these two sides.

