Stone Cold Steve Austin is arguably the greatest WWE Superstar of all time. He helped usher in a new era at a time when the competition was stiff from WCW. Steve Austin is known for a lot of things including his feud with Vince McMahon, which was the main storyline during The Attitude Era.

Austin is a six-time WWE Champion, the only three-time Royal Rumble winner, and the 1996 King of the Ring winner. His career was unfortunately cut short following the devastating neck injury he suffered at the hands of the late Owen Hart at SummerSlam 1997. However, he recovered from this setback only to retire just over five years later.

As always, there has been debate on who the greatest of all time is. Many names come to minds such as Hulk Hogan, The Rock, Ric Flair, John Cena, and The Texas Rattlesnake himself. But, is Austin the best to ever step inside the squared circle? All things considered, let's look at why Stone Cold is not the greatest of all time.