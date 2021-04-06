3 Reasons why The Fiend should squash Randy Orton at WWE WrestleMania and 2 why he shouldn't 

The Fiend has waited almost four months to exact revenge on Randy Orton for the events that unfolded back at WWE TLC in December. Bray Wyatt's alter-ego only recently made his return to WWE, sporting a scary new look, after The Viper took their Firefly Inferno match too far and set The Fiend alight.

There were rumors WWE was planning a gimmick match for the two men at WrestleMania, which would see Orton step into The Firefly Fun House, where The Fiend is undefeated.

However, the match is now believed to be just a one-on-one encounter, with the cinematic match reportedly being pushed to the Money in the Bank pay-per-view in May.

This means the outcome of the match may not have been determined as of writing and could be subject to change at the last minute. This is something Vince McMahon has been known to do with high profile matches.

Here are just three reasons why The Fiend should be the one to squash The Viper and 2 reasons why he shouldn't.

#5. Why he should: Revenge for Randy Orton setting him on fire at WWE TLC

Randy Orton crossed the line back at TLC: Tables, Ladders, and Chairs and he needs to face some kind of punishment. Over the past few months, Alexa Bliss has ensured The Viper is unable to forget what he did to The Fiend back in December. But now the star himself is back, he should be out for revenge.

Orton is the reason why The Fiend is now nothing more than charred skin and has become one of the scariest wrestlers in WWE.

This WrestleMania match is also one The Fiend and Alexa Bliss challenged Orton to, which means that they obviously have a plan. They must have faith The Fiend will come out on top.

At present, it's unclear what powers The Fiend has returned to WWE with. But with Alexa Bliss controlling him, it's hard to see him not coming out on top against Randy Orton, since he already has the psychological advantage.

Orton has done enough things to The Fiend and Bray Wyatt over the years and a squash match would allow The Fiend the retribution he deserves after a rough few years.

