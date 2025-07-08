3 Reasons why The Kabuki Warriors reunited on WWE RAW

This week’s episode of WWE RAW saw The Kabuki Warriors reuniting after 14 months. The duo last teamed up at the 2024 Backlash in France, where they lost the Women’s Tag Team Championship to Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair. However, tonight on the Monday Night Show, Asuka came to Kairi Sane’s aid against Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez.

Ad

Below are three reasons why Triple H put the Japanese tag team back together.

#3. Kairi Sane and Asuka are still good friends

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

15 shocking wrestling couples - Find out now!

Kairi Sane and Asuka are very good friends. Their bond goes beyond WWE and pro wrestling, and the duo has shared many candid moments on social media where they can be seen having fun together. Asuka wasn’t an original member of Damage CTRL and joined the group back in November 2023. Despite this, their chemistry led to the reunion of The Kabuki Warriors.

While The Empress of Tomorrow has left Damage CTRL, she still came to Sane's rescue when Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez outnumbered her. The former Women’s Royal Rumble winner did this despite her relationship with IYO SKY getting cold. Owing to their strong bond, WWE might have reunited The Kabuki Warriors.

Ad

#2. The Kabuki Warriors want tag team gold once again

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Kabuki Warriors are two-time Women’s Tag Team Champions. The last time they competed together, they lost the gold to Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill at the 2024 Backlash. So, it’s natural that the two would want to get their hands back on the tag title.

Interestingly, after their scuffle with Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez on this week’s RAW, Kairi Sane and Asuka went to see Adam Pearce. They told the RAW General Manager that they wanted to face the members of The Judgment Day.

Ad

Fulfilling the Japanese duo's request, Pearce went above and beyond by adding them to the Fatal Four-Way Women’s Tag Team Championship match at Evolution 2. Now, The Kabuki Warriors will represent WWE RAW and have a chance to become three-time Tag Team Champions.

#1. WWE could set up a feud between the two for SummerSlam

Expand Tweet

Ad

While The Kabuki Warriors are back together, the two could easily split again. This run of Asuka will likely see her turning heel, especially since she has already given a cold shoulder to IYO SKY, who is currently a babyface. While the Japanese duo is heading toward WWE Evolution, there is a chance that The Empress of Tomorrow may turn on Kairi Sane if they lose the match.

It should be noted that WWE is currently pushing Kairi Sane as a singles star. Not only did she recently receive a video package from the company, but she is also on a winning streak right now. She has already defeated Liv Morgan, a former Women’s World Champion, twice (once by referee’s stoppage).

Ad

This week, she also defeated The Prodigy, who is the reigning Women’s Tag Team Champion, and this year’s Royal Rumble Ironwoman. As a result, her alliance with Asuka could fall apart, and she might then face the former three-time Women’s Champion. Triple H could have the two former Damage CTRL members face each other at SummerSlam.

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for these two stars.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Singh Ankit Singh is a WWE Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. His educational background in psychology helps him gain insight into several storyline twists in pro wrestling. Ankit has been a fan of the industry since childhood; the on-screen action gives him an adrenaline rush and led him to pursue a career in content writing. He has nearly three years of experience in the industry, working for organizations like Essentially Sports and NB Media as a news writer, editor, and scriptwriter.



Ankit started following pro wrestling in high school. At the time, Edge (aka Cope) was making waves as part of his World Heavyweight Title feud with Alberto Del Rio. He grew up watching modern-day greats such as Sheamus, Randy Orton, and John Cena. The Shield was the top faction in WWE in 2012-13, and its breakup storyline made Ankit a lifelong fan of the sport. Orton and Seth Rollins are Ankit’s favorite wrestlers in the men’s division. He admires The Viper’s character work, in-ring skills, and longevity. Meanwhile, he looks up to The Visionary because the latter is a complete wrestler, in his opinion. Ankit likes Liv Morgan’s heel gimmick and promo skills in the women's division. He was also fond of AJ Lee’s presentation and microphone skills in the PG Era.



Besides pro wrestling, Ankit likes to watch anime, play video games, and discover new music. Know More

Goldberg ruined Bray Wyatt's career? - Watch now!