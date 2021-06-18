3 Reasons why The New Day should join The Hurt Business and 2 reasons why they shouldn't

The New Day is possibly the most well-established faction in all of WWE. While the group is currently divided across two brands, with Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston on RAW and Big E on SmackDown, WWE certainly deserves credit for perfectly handling The New Day.

On the other hand, The Hurt Business is another faction that has been on the rise. The group is currently led by the veteran MVP, who is also the manager of WWE Champion, Bobby Lashley. However, the moment it seemed The Hurt Business was on the rise, WWE decided to remove Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander from the group, a move that was highly criticized by the WWE Universe.

Taking to Twitter, MVP confirmed that his faction was still in action and was looking to add new members. After WrestleMania 37, it did seem that former RETRIBUTION members T-Bar and Mace had joined The Hurt Business but that never seemed to be the case, as neither men were officially added to the faction's line-up.

With that being said, WWE could now turn towards another faction in the form of The New Day and potentially pair them with The Hurt Business. The duo of Kofi and Woods are on the same brand as MVP and Lashley and could end up being solid additions to a group like The Hurt Business.

However, The New Day aligning itself with The Hurt Business might also end up backfiring. With that being said, here are 3 reasons why the duo of Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods should join The Hurt Business and 2 reasons why they shouldn't.

#5. Why The New Day should: The group needs a change in direction

The New Day could be regarded as the definition of seen it all, done it all. The group has been around in the WWE for years now and has won multiple tag team titles, with Kofi Kingston even winning the WWE Championship.

The New Day are former four-time RAW Tag Team Champions and seven-time SmackDown Tag Team Champions. Having them join The Hurt Business would definitely provide them with a change in direction for the first time in years and would help the faction in implementing versatility in the eyes of the WWE Universe.

Instead of simply having the members of the group chase after the tag titles yet again, WWE could switch things up by having Kingston and Woods align with MVP and Lashley.

