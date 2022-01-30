3 reasons why The Rock should enter the Royal Rumble (and 3 he should not)

The Rock is often called the most charismatic superstar of all time, and there is no reason to the contrary. Be it Hollywood or professional wrestling. He has been in the limelight for all good reasons.

However, his busy schedule could not reduce his passion for wrestling. The Brahma Bull always tries to stay associated with his former promotion in one way or another.

With all the talk of a potentially big surprise for the Royal Rumble, one must be ready for anything.

If Vince McMahon's promotion is planning something big, planning for the people, a return of The People's Champ seems quite feasible.

Whether he will make a return or not is a question to be answered at the event itself. Let us discuss three reasons why The Rock should enter the 2022 Royal Rumble (and three he should not).

#6. Should enter: A prospective feud against Roman Reigns

WWE tends to use the "friend vs. friend" scenario a lot. Thus, it can be understood that the promotion leaves no chance to ignite a feud between partners at least once in their careers.

As The Rock and Roman Reigns are real-life cousins, a clash between these titans seem inevitable. The two superstars have many a thing in common in addition to their Samoan blood.

The Great One debuted as a fun-loving babyface named Rocky Maivia, who received a severe backlash from fans. He then had to turn to the dark side to get loved by the buffs.

Similarly, Reigns was pushed to be the top face of the company, much to fans' dismay. The reception by the WWE Universe forced the promotion to take a U-turn for their plan with Reigns and ultimately changed him to The Tribal Chief, we all acknowledge.

Whether a coincidence or WWE's way of making a fan-favorite, the numerous common links between The Great One and The Head of The Table will provide for a great match, especially when The Rock will deny acknowledging Reigns.

If The Rock wants to start the momentum to dethrone Reigns, there is hardly anywhere better than The Royal Rumble.

#5. Should not enter: Roman Reigns is extremely busy already

Everyone wants to witness Rock vs. Reigns. That being said, the WWE Universal Champion is currently involved in a bunch of other feuds.

The biggest feud of right now is Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar, and it is far from over. It is being speculated that the two superstars will lock horns at WrestleMania 38.

Amidst his conflict with Lesnar, Reigns was also booked for a match alongside Rollins. The abruptly scheduled match has been built up almost perfectly, and it promises to be quite the spectacle.

With everything piling up for Reigns, Rock returning to the Rumble would be of no worth as The Big Dog's other feuds would need to be dropped all of a sudden.

