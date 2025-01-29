3 Reasons why The Rock winning the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble is a GENIUS idea

The 2025 Royal Rumble is fast approaching, and the card is enormously stacked with some of the biggest stars in the industry. The outcome of the Indianapolis-based event will set the stage for WrestleMania 41.

Fans and pundits have offered multiple theories regarding the traditional 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble bout and have also predicted potential winners. Despite him turning face earlier this month, The Rock is one of the favorites to win the Men's Rumble this weekend.

In this article, let's take a look at three reasons why The Rock winning the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble would be a genius idea:

Fans drowned out a popular wrestler with 'She's a racist' chants recently

#3. The Rock winning Royal Rumble 2025 would be unexpected

The Final Boss made his jaw-dropping comeback during RAW's debut episode on Netflix earlier this month. The Hollywood star shockingly turned babyface and heaped praises on Cody Rhodes, who was seated at ringside, and thanked The American Nightmare for carrying WWE on his back in the past year.

Trending

The Rock also acknowledged Roman Reigns after the 39-year-old won the Tribal Combat Match against Solo Sikoa on the same night.

Expand Tweet

Fans saw The Rock’s face turn as a hint from the Stamford-based promotion that he may be out of the equation for WrestleMania 41. Hence, The Final Boss entering the Men’s Rumble Match at number 30 would shock the world.

#2. The Final Boss could establish himself as an even bigger heel if he wins the Men's Rumble

The Rock vs. Roman Reigns was seemingly set to take place at WrestleMania XL. However, the WWE Universe voiced its disapproval on social media and supported Cody Rhodes, forcing the Stamford-based promotion to change plans. As a result, The People's Champion turned heel and joined the OG Bloodline.

Later, The Great One and the OTC joined forces to face Rhodes and Seth Rollins in a tag team match at WrestleMania 40 Night One. Fans enjoyed The Rock’s "The Final Boss" gimmick. The Hollywood megastar winning the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble after inserting himself in the match by misusing his position as a board member of TKO Group would establish him as an even bigger heel.

Expand Tweet

#1. The Rock's win could set up his dream match against Cody Rhodes

Fans have been anticipating a showdown between Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and The Rock since their epic feud last year. However, after The Final Boss turned face on RAW's Netflix debut and praised The American Nightmare, it felt that the potential dream match might not take place at WrestleMania this year.

That said, if somehow The Rock manages to pull off a shocker and wins the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble, it can set up his massive bout against Cody at The Showcase of The Immortals in Las Vegas.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback