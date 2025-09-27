3 reasons why Tiffany Stratton retained her WWE Women's Championship

Tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown saw a high-stakes Women's Championship Triple Threat bout in the main event, where the reigning champion, Tiffany Stratton, defended her title against two of the top women in the division and her long-time rivals, Nia Jax and Jade Cargill.The entire bout was a back-and-forth affair with all three women giving their best performance to capture the title and qualify for Crown Jewel: Perth to face Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer for the Crown Jewel Championship next month at the PLE.The match ended controversially as Jade Cargill was busted open. Tiffy took full advantage of it, targeting Nia Jax and securing a big win by pinning the former champion clean, extending her title reign and undefeated streak.In this article, we will examine three reasons why Tiffany Stratton retained the WWE Women's Championship on SmackDown.#3. Keeping the big title change for a major eventThe Buff Barbie has been the Women's Champion for 266 days, as of this writing. This makes her the only titleholder to hold the strap for the longest time amongst the current champions.Making her lose the gold at a regular edition of Friday Night SmackDown, despite her dominant reign, would have been a waste of a perfect spot. WWE could be saving the big title switch for a premium live event rather than a regular episode of the blue brand.#2. Extending the WWE champion's undefeated recordTiffany Stratton hasn't lost a match throughout this year, extending an undefeated streak of 16-0. Moreover, she is the only unbeaten star on SmackDown or RAW this year, and her dominant title reign has made her the third-longest-reigning women's champion, after Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair, and still counting.Perhaps taking her gold strap off would have tarnished her perfect achievements, which Tiffy has earned through true hard work and passion. That said, maintaining her undefeated record would craft a megastar out of her, which the WWE desperately needs, as they are working tirelessly to create new stars.#1. No worthy titleholder on the blue brandThough the women's division is star-studded with top women on its roster card, SmackDown is lacking in the women's division big time.Fans often engage in debates online, sharing their harsh views on the current state of SmackDown's women's division and its lack of depth. That said, Stratton dropping her title to Nia Jax or Jade Cargill would have worsened the situation, as neither star is currently worthy of holding the title due to a lack of storyline development, and Tiffany is the best option that the Stamford-based promotion has presently.