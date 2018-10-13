3 reasons to be excited for WWE Crown Jewel

On from one global pay-perview to another, WWE will take Riyadh's King Saud University Stadium by storm when WWE Crown Jewel will take center-stage in the kingdom of Saudi Arabia in front of fans from all over the globe on Friday,November 2, 2018. This will be WWE's second event in Saudi Arabia this year, following the Greatest Royal Rumble in April. The mega-event will stream live on the WWE Network, which is (as always) free for new subscribers.

Thus far, WWE has done a pretty good job of hyping up the event, with WWE building up its hottest story-lines for the inaugural event with multiple matches already announced for the show.

On the official site of WWE, WWE has officially announced the following for WWE Crown Jewel:

The first-ever WWE World Cup ( a one-night,eight-man tournament to determine the best wrestler in the world) Roman Reigns Vs Brock Lesnar Vs Braun Strowman in a Triple Threat Match for the Universal Championship. AJ Styles Vs Daniel Bryan for the WWE Championship The Brothers of Destruction ( The Undertaker and Kane) Vs D-Generation X (Shawn Michaels and Triple H) in a two on two tag-team match.

According to recent reports, The tag-team match between The Brothers of Destruction and D-Generation X is expected to close out the show. The Universal Title match could also end the show, but that seem unlikely in the presence of the aforementioned tag-team match.

Advertised for the event are John Cena, The Undertaker, Brock Lesnar,Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Randy Orton, Kane and some of WWE brightest stars. WWE is pulling out all the stops to make this global event one for the ages. This means that WWE fans are in store for something truly special.

Having said that, let's look at 3 reasons to be excited for WWE Crown Jewel.

#3. AJ Styles Vs Daniel Bryan

Are we living in a pipe-dream of sorts right now? It seems unbelievable that WWE is actually doing a block-buster feud between two of the most notorious and beloved stars in Daniel Bryan and AJ Styles.

This match, alone, has the potential to sell-out an area, if not a stadium, with in a week. A WWE Championship match between Styles and Bryan is a Wrestlemania,main-event caliber match, that will shine the brightest under the bright lights. Styles and Bryan will inevitably put on a classic and WWE better do this match justice by allowing it sufficient time and giving it a worthy,main-event spot on the card.

My mouth stars to water every time the prospect of watching these two gladiators square off comes to mind. Well, fans all over the globe will have a chance to witness a legitimate dream match at WWE Crown Jewel between two of the best WWE has to offer.

