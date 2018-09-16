Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
3 Reasons to be excited for WWE Mixed Match Challenge Season Two

Praval Sharma
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
638   //    16 Sep 2018, 05:15 IST

mixed match challenge
WWE Mixed Match Challenge season two

WWE Mixed Match Challenge is back for season two.

The second season will premier on Facebook Watch on September 18, 2018. The second season will be different, as teams will compete in a round robin-style tournament.

Interestingly, many of last year's most popular teams will return. Champions The Miz and Asuka will be back to defend their victory last year. Arguably the most popular team last year, Braun Strowman and Alexa Bliss, will also return, as will Jimmy Uso/Naomi and Rusev/Lana.

While some fans may be disappointed with the pairings, here are three reasons to be excited about WWE Mixed Match Challenge season two.

#3 Round robin-style tournament


Season one was based on the elimination type tournament. Popular teams such as Goldust and Mandy Rose were eliminated in the first round while their involvement was heavily promoted on social media.

In the second season, teams will compete in round robin-style tournament. So, there will be no direct elimination. All teams will compete with each other at least once.

It will increase more interest and allowed the superstars involved to have some fun with promoting and building to matches on social media.

Praval Sharma
CONTRIBUTOR
