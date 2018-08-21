3 reasons to watch Raw this week - August 20, 2018

Reigns and Rousey are now the top champions on Raw

After a memorable SummerSlam, the WWE rolls into Raw looking to start afresh. There will be three new champions on Raw this Monday. Seth Rollins is the new Intercontinental Champion, Ronda Rousey is the new Raw Women's Champion, and Roman Reigns finally finds himself with the Universal Championship.

After years of stagnation, it feels like a new beginning for WWE. It is sure to be an interesting episode of Raw. Here are three reasons you simply cannot afford to miss Raw tonight.

#3 Ronda Rousey begins her reign as Women's Champion

The former Olympic silver medalist and UFC Champion added the Raw Women's Champion to her resume

It will be interesting to see how the WWE books Ronda Rousey as champion after she completely destroyed Alexa Bliss to win the title at SummerSlam. At the moment, there does not appear to be anybody on the women's roster who could give the former UFC Bantamweight Champion a run for her money.

Her run as a completely dominant champion can be enjoyable for only a while before the fans start turning on her. The WWE have a tough job on their hands with regards booking Rousey perfectly. It will be interesting to see how they start off on Raw.

#2 Roman Reigns might defend the Universal Championship

Roman Reigns won the Universal Championship for the first time in his career

After years of failure, Roman Reigns finally managed to beat Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam, and captured the WWE Universal Championship in the process.

This should have been the final chapter in the four year long quest of Reigns for The Beast Incarnate's belt. But it is hard to shake off the feeling that there just might be one more match left in this saga before it is put to rest for good.

Reigns actually did not beat Brock completely clean at SummerSlam. Brock was busy beating up Braun Strowman before Reigns capitalized on the distraction and hit Lesnar with the spear. This gives Lesnar an excuse for his loss, and he might invoke his rematch clause on Raw.

Reigns even teased that he might be defending the Universal Championship on tonight's Raw in his post-match speech at SummerSlam after winning the title.

