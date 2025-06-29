3 Reasons why Tonga Loa turned on Jacob Fatu at WWE Night of Champions 2025

Before returning at WWE Night of Champions 2025, Tonga Loa had been out of action since Survivor Series: WarGames 2024, where he suffered a torn pec. For months, fans had been waiting for him to return and join The Bloodline story again.

WWE Night of Champions featured a major twist in The Bloodline story when Jacob Fatu defended his United States Title against Solo Sikoa. Tonga Loa made a surprise comeback on the show to help Sikoa secure a win against The Samoan Werewolf.

While fans expected Tonga Loa to be on Fatu’s side following his return, the star chose to reunite with Solo Sikoa. Let’s check out three reasons why Loa chose Sikoa over Fatu at Night of Champions.

#3. Solo Sikoa needed star power in his group

Solo Sikoa has not been able to gain momentum since his loss against Roman Reigns in January. After Jacob Fatu stole the spotlight as a dominant United States Champion, Sikoa was in desperate need of a big win.

To regain momentum, Sikoa also needed some prominent names on his side in his feud against Fatu. This could be the reason the former Tribal Chief was backed up by Tonga Loa at Night of Champions. Loa, JC Mateo, and Tala Tonga could help The Street Champion of the Island become one of the biggest heels in the company.

#2. WWE wanted to bring credibility back to The Bloodline

The Bloodline story’s essence has arguably been fading away for the past few months. The feud between Fatu and Sikoa has felt more like a singles rivalry, despite their history in the heel faction.

To bring credibility back to the faction, WWE could have decided to add some popular names to Sikoa's group. This could be one of the major reasons why Tonga Loa was added to The Bloodline again.

#3. Tama Tonga vs. Tonga Loa could be in the works

Tama Tonga has been missing from WWE TV due to an injury, but he is expected to return this year. The former champion has been working with Jacob Fatu for a long time now, and he might stick with the former United States Champion upon his comeback.

To book Tonga Loa against Tama Tonga in a potential singles feud, WWE could put the two in different groups. Since Tonga is already on Sikoa's side, Tama could return and combine forces with Fatu.

This angle could culminate with a massive singles match between the longtime tag team partners. For now, fans will have to wait and see what WWE has in store for The Bloodline story next.

